Commuters are facing a tough time shifting from the old Namma Metro smart card to the new NCMC card. BMRCL is currently not allowing balance transfers or refunds. Here is everything you need to know about this issue.

Commuters have been using the traditional Namma Metro smart cards for years. They are now raising complaints about a major issue. They are unable to transfer their old card balance to the new NCMC card. The old smart cards are still very much valid and usable. Commuters are asking BMRCL to refund their remaining money. BMRCL staff are flatly refusing these requests at the stations.

Minimum Balance Rule Headache

Metro travel strictly requires a minimum balance of ₹60. A commuter might have exactly ₹67 left on their card, for example. They struggle to use that ₹67 because another rule demands a ₹90 minimum balance for certain trips. Commuters must do a minimum recharge of ₹50 anyway. They find it practically impossible to match the exact travel fare using just the leftover balance. Commuters are forced to either do an extra recharge or just leave their hard-earned money on the card.

Commuters Losing Their Money?

Commuters already pay a ₹50 security deposit while buying the card. Roughly ₹30 also remains stuck and unused in almost every commuter's old card. The public is openly arguing against this unfair situation. They feel BMRCL is unfairly holding onto the commuters' rightful money. BMRCL officials finally reacted to this ongoing confusion and technical issue. They promised to look into the matter and figure out a suitable solution soon.

What Is NCMC?

NCMC basically stands for National Common Mobility Card. The Government of India introduced this advanced inter-operable transport card under their ambitious 'One Nation, One Card' scheme. Commuters can easily use this single card to pay fares across the Metro and BMTC. They can also swipe it for city transport buses, suburban trains, and toll plazas anywhere in the country.

Banking System Integration

NCMC completely works on RuPay technology. Major banks are issuing these cards to the general public. People can even use it like a regular debit card in grocery shops or shopping malls. Commuters can totally avoid the daily hassle of tendering exact cash in public transport. They also do not need to carry separate smart cards for different transport agencies. We now just have to wait and see how BMRCL fixes this current technical issue.

What Do The Reports Say?

The Hindu recently published a detailed report about this. A large number of daily commuters in Bengaluru are shifting to this new NCMC system. They want to travel seamlessly in both BMTC buses and the Metro. Commuters are expressing severe outrage amid this transition. Reports clearly state that BMRCL is not allowing them to transfer money from the old Namma Metro smart card to the new NCMC card. BMRCL is also not processing any refunds for the old balance.