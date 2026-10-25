Swarshri Hegde, a 2-year-and-10-month-old girl from Karnataka, has entered the India Book of Records for reciting and playing 12 taals on the tabla. A video of her remarkable performance has gone viral on social media, earning widespread praise. Netizens are in awe of the toddler's exceptional musical talent and focus at such a young age.

A 2-year-and-10-month-old girl from Karnataka has demonstrated her musical ability at such a young age by reciting and playing 12 taals on the tabla, earning her a spot in the India Book of Records. Social media users have been delighted by Swarshri Hegde's accomplishment. She is from Honnavara in the Uttara Kannada district. A video of her performance that was posted on X has gone viral, with many people complimenting the toddler's skill and applauding her.

A taal is a rhythmic cycle that serves as the basis for a musical performance in Indian classical music. While playing a taal on the tabla necessitates precise hand motions, coordination, and a sense of rhythm, reciting it entails vocalizing its bols, or syllables that symbolize various strokes. For a toddler who is not yet three years old, Swarshri's accomplishment is especially remarkable because learning several taals requires effort and focus.

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Social Media In Awe

On the internet, the video has received a number of positive responses. The small girl seems to have been blessed by Goddess Saraswati, who is linked to knowledge, music, and the arts, according to one user, while another called her accomplishment a proud moment for Uttara Kannada.

Another user praised Swarshri's talent and remarked on her name, saying, "Gifted child. Wonder how the parents could foresee and name the child as Swarashri." A third person said, "This is so unbelievable. This is like a little Devi playing the table and reciting all the music notes."

"Fantastic, Legend has it that she started practicing in her mother's womb," quipped a fourth person.