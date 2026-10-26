Doctors at Hospital in Sindhanur, Karnataka, found a fetus-like structure inside the abdomen of a two-month-old baby boy. Suspected to be fetus in fetu, the rare case was referred to VIMS, Ballari, for further evaluation.

Doctors at Sahana Hospital in Sindhanur, Karnataka, have identified a rare medical condition in a two-month-old baby boy after scans revealed a fetus-like structure inside his abdomen. The infant was brought to the hospital after his parents noticed that his abdomen was becoming increasingly swollen. He was also vomiting frequently and failing to gain weight adequately.

Following detailed examinations and advanced imaging, doctors suspected a condition known as fetus in fetu, a rare developmental abnormality in which a malformed, fetus-like structure is found inside another individual.

Scans Reveal Fetus-Like Structure Inside Baby's Abdomen

According to hospital chief Dr K Shivaraj, the baby's parents brought him to Sahana Hospital from Irakalgada village in Maski taluk after noticing the progressive enlargement of his abdomen.

During the initial examination, doctors observed abdominal swelling and poor weight gain. The infant was also experiencing frequent episodes of vomiting, prompting further investigations to determine the underlying cause.

An ultrasound scan revealed a lump-like structure inside the baby's abdomen. Dr Shivaraj Patil and radiologist Dr Vivek Jeerankali examined the findings more closely and suspected that the structure resembled a fetus rather than a conventional tumour.

Further imaging and 3D reconstruction were reportedly used to assess the unusual structure.

Fetus In Fetu: A Rare Medical Condition

The condition, known as fetus in fetu, is a rare developmental abnormality in which a malformed, fetus-like structure is found within the body of another developing individual, usually inside the abdomen.

According to the doctors cited in the report, the condition occurs in approximately one in five lakh births. The report also states that around 230 cases have been documented in medical literature worldwide, with this being the third reported case in Karnataka.

These figures should be verified against published medical literature or confirmed by the treating doctors before publication, as estimates of prevalence and reported case counts can vary between sources.

Baby Referred To VIMS In Ballari For Further Treatment

Following the initial investigations, the baby was referred to the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari for specialist evaluation and further treatment.

The specialist team will need to assess the structure and determine the appropriate course of treatment. The baby's treatment plan will depend on the findings of further investigations.