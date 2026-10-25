An elderly woman from Kerala, affectionately known as Ashaatti Ammumma, has gone viral for her creative approach to teaching children. An Instagram video shows her using a patch of sand and a stick as a makeshift blackboard to teach the alphabet. Social media users praised her innovative, cost-free method that also helps reduce paper waste.

An elderly woman from Kerala found a creative way to teach children, turning a patch of sand into a makeshift blackboard and using a stick to write on it. A video of the woman, affectionately known as Ashaatti Ammumma, teaching a group of young students outside was posted on Instagram by Mom of Safaachiii.

Ashaatti Ammumma was seen in the video sitting in front of a row of seated kids while carrying a bucket full of sand. The children looked on with curiosity as she sprinkled the sand on the ground. After spreading it evenly with a stick, she took a seat on a stool. When the sandy surface was ready, she started using the stick to write the alphabet while also displaying its cursive form. As she instructed them, the kids followed along, tracing the letters in the sand with their fingers.

The film provided a straightforward illustration of how commonplace items may be transformed into practical teaching tools with a little creativity. The grandma was commended in the post's description, which referred to her as a "superato."

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How Did Social Media React?

The video garnered a lot of positive feedback from viewers. One person complemented her beauty, stating that she looked beautiful in her elderly age.

Another observed that education did not always require money, but rather an idea.

Others praised the no-frills approach, noting that the youngsters could study without paper or the internet while simultaneously reducing paper waste.