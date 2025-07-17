Industrialist CSV Prasad warned Karnataka may lose industries to states like Andhra Pradesh if land policies aren't investor-friendly. He urged the government to adopt land pooling and reverse the withdrawal of aerospace park land.

Bengaluru: Industrialist and Treasurer of Hubballi Dharwad Development Forum, CSV Prasad, has raised concern over Karnataka's current approach to industrial land allocation, cautioning that if the state fails to act decisively, industries may shift to investor-friendly neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh.

Concerns Over Scrapped Aerospace Park Land Acquisition

His remarks come in the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh publicly inviting aerospace companies to his state following the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the land acquisition of 1,777 acres of farmland in Devanahalli taluk, near the Kempegowda International Airport, for a proposed aerospace park. Farmers in the area had been protesting against the acquisition.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, “Land is a fundamental requirement for industrial development. It is the duty of the state government to proactively identify and allocate land to the entrepreneurs who are ready to invest, generate employment and contribute to the state's economy.”

Shift in Policy Over Fertile Land Protection Questioned

Referring to the government's decision to reconsider proposals initiated by the previous administration on the grounds of protecting fertile land, Prasad said it marked an unusual shift in policy.

"For the first time, I am seeing such a situation in Karnataka where the government is reconsidering the proposals initiated by the previous government, stating reasons like the land is fertile... When some farmers sacrifice, their contribution leads to the development of the state and other farmers through industrialisation and railway line construction," Prasad said.

He highlighted the need for innovative land policies, such as land pooling, a model adopted in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati, where landowners retain ownership stakes in developed land instead of outright losing their land.

"The government should have policies such as land pooling, like in Andhra Pradesh's Amravati... The owner does not lose the land, but gets a share in the developed land... If Karnataka fails to act decisively, these industries will move to neighbouring states which are ready with investor-friendly policies. I urge the state government to reverse the decision," he said.

Separately, Congress leader BK Hariprasad also commented on the land issue, stating that Karnataka has enough land for industrialisation. He said, “For industrialisation, there is no shortage of any land. Definitely, we will give it.”

BK Hariprasad: “Karnataka Has Sufficient Land for Industries”

Hariprasad alleged that the previous government had allocated acres of land at "peanut" rates to RSS-linked organisations.

"The previous government had sanctioned about 106 acres of land at peanuts for RSS institutions. So all kinds of illegal things had happened. Illegal organisations have come. The government should take a call on that and all those lands should be redistributed to the industrialisation of the city," he said.