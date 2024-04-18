Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE districts for next three days

    The Indian Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in various districts of Karnataka over the next three days, with different intensities across different regions. Northern inland districts are expected to witness heavy rain today, while other areas will experience moderate to light rainfall. The IMD advises residents and authorities to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

    Karnataka: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE districts for next three days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating heavy rainfall across various districts of Karnataka over the next three days. According to the forecast, the state is set to experience widespread showers, except for coastal regions, with different intensities in different areas.

    Today, the northern inland districts, excluding the coastal regions, are likely to witness heavy rain. Moderate rainfall is expected in districts including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgiri. Meanwhile, the southern interior districts such as Bellary, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, and Tumkur are anticipated to receive light rainfall.

    Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21

    Moving forward to April 19, heavy rainfall is predicted in districts like Hassan, Vijayanagar, Tumkur, Shimoga, Ramanagara, Mysore, Mandya, Kolar, and Kodagu. On the same day, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapur, Bellary, Chitradurga, and Davangere are expected to experience heavy showers.

    Karnataka residents rejoice: IMD predicts higher than normal rainfall this year

    As the forecast extends to April 20, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Vijayanagar, Tumkur, Shimoga, Mysore, Mandya, Kolar, and Hassan. However, the coastal districts may experience relief from heavy rain.

    The Meteorological Department has advised residents and authorities in the affected areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the expected heavy rainfall. 

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Youtuber Vikas Gowda arrested for unauthorised video inside KIA T-2, alleges false security breach vkp

    Bengaluru: Youtuber Vikas Gowda arrested for unauthorised video inside KIA T-2, alleges false security breach

    Bengaluru: Fire engulfs private bus parked at Dhanvantri road, no injuries reported vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire engulfs private bus parked at Dhanvantri road, no injuries reported

    Bengaluru Police arrest four culprits over alleged assault on Hindu men for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' vkp

    Bengaluru Police arrest four accused over alleged assault on Hindu men for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

    Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires vkp

    Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father's property vkp

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father’s property

    Recent Stories

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19 AJR

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon anr

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon

    Bengaluru: Youtuber Vikas Gowda arrested for unauthorised video inside KIA T-2, alleges false security breach vkp

    Bengaluru: Youtuber Vikas Gowda arrested for unauthorised video inside KIA T-2, alleges false security breach

    Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon