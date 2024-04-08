Karnataka: HSRP number plate installation deadline looms near; Over 1.4 crore vehicles yet to be registered

Despite multiple deadline extensions, over 1.4 crore vehicles registered before April 2019 in the state have yet to adopt High-Security Number Plates (HSRP). With only a quarter of vehicles complying, the Transport Department plans to enforce penalties starting June 1. However, recent months have seen a surge in HSRP registrations, totaling 52 lakh vehicles so far.

Initially, the deadline for HSRP implementation was set for November 17, 2023. However, only 30,000 vehicle owners had registered for HSRP adoption by that time, prompting an extension to February 17. Despite the extension, only 18 lakh vehicles had complied with the mandate, leading to yet another deadline extension. The Transport Department has now set May 31 as the final deadline for vehicle owners to adopt HSRP.

The past two months have witnessed a surge in registrations for HSRP adoption, with 34 lakh vehicle owners registering for the initiative. This brings the total number of vehicles equipped with HSRP to 52 lakh, marking a significant increase from previous months. However, with 75% of vehicles still non-compliant, the Transport Department is considering enforcing penalties on vehicles without HSRP starting June 1.



Transport Department officials have warned that vehicles failing to adopt HSRP by the deadline will face fines ranging from 500 to 1,000 rupees. Despite the impending penalties, over 1 lakh government vehicles in the state remain without HSRP, raising concerns about compliance among government departments. Despite the deadline extensions, government officials have been slow to adhere to the mandate, further complicating the enforcement process.

The adoption rate of HSRP is increasing day by day. After the second deadline of February 17, the number of HSRP adopters has increased tremendously. So far, 52 lakh vehicles have adopted HSRP, and all 2 crore vehicles are expected to adopt HSRP by the deadline.



- C. Mallikarjuna, Additional Transport Commissioner