Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Motorists take note: Beware of this new QR code scam while applying for HSRP number plates in Karnataka!

    Karnataka motorists are cautioned about a new scam targeting High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) seekers. Cybercriminals circulate fake QR codes leading to unauthorized websites, compromising personal data and finances. Police urge vigilance, advising verification of registration processes and avoiding clicking on unfamiliar links. 

    Motorists take note: Beware of this new QR code scam while applying for HSRP number plates in Karnataka! vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Karnataka motorists are urged to exercise caution as reports emerge of a new scam targeting vehicle owners seeking to register for High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). Cybercriminals are circulating fake QR codes online, luring unsuspecting individuals into a trap where their money could be lost. 

    In recent incidents, individuals have fallen victim to fraudulent schemes promising HSRP registration through deceptive QR code links. Once clicked, these links lead users to unauthorized websites or accounts, where personal information may be compromised, and financial losses incurred.

    HSRP Number plate: How to apply online, fees and deadline

    In one case reported to city police, a concerned citizen raised an alarm after encountering a suspicious QR code prompting registration with a stranger's account. Authorities advise the public to remain vigilant against such cyber fraudsters and exercise caution when engaging in online transactions related to vehicle registration.

    The Karnataka Police emphasize the importance of verifying the authenticity of registration processes and avoiding clicking on unfamiliar links or sharing sensitive information online.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haldwani violence: Look-out notice for mastermind issued, posters of 'wanted rioters' put up (WATCH) snt

    Haldwani violence: Look-out notice for mastermind issued, posters of 'wanted rioters' put up (WATCH)

    Law Commission seeks comprehensive law to safeguard Indian spouses in NRI marriages

    Law Commission seeks comprehensive law to safeguard Indian spouses in NRI marriages

    From loiter munitions to heavy-weight torpedoes DAC gives go ahead for proposals worth Rs 84560 crore

    From loiter munitions to heavy-weight torpedoes, DAC gives go ahead for proposals worth Rs 84,560 crore

    Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users

    Must Read: RBI releases important FAQs for Paytm Payments Bank users

    Seema Haider's first husband takes legal action to bring children back to Pakistan AJR

    Seema Haider's first husband takes legal action to bring children back to Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    New York fraud case: Donald Trump ordered to pay $354 million fine, millions more in interest

    New York fraud case: Donald Trump ordered to pay $354 million fine, millions more in interest

    Kerala: Kochi Metro removes billboards featuring MP Hibi Eden from metro pillars rkn

    Kerala: Kochi Metro removes billboards featuring MP Hibi Eden from metro pillars

    Kerala news live 17 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE : Wild animal attack: LDF,UDF started hartal in Wayanad

    Perfume Day 2024: What does the third day of Anti-Valentine week mean? RKK

    Perfume Day 2024: What does the third day of Anti-Valentine week mean?

    7 reasons to practice yoga in the morningRBA EAI

    7 reasons to practice yoga in the morning

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon