Motorists take note: Beware of this new QR code scam while applying for HSRP number plates in Karnataka!

Karnataka motorists are cautioned about a new scam targeting High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) seekers. Cybercriminals circulate fake QR codes leading to unauthorized websites, compromising personal data and finances. Police urge vigilance, advising verification of registration processes and avoiding clicking on unfamiliar links.

Karnataka motorists are urged to exercise caution as reports emerge of a new scam targeting vehicle owners seeking to register for High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). Cybercriminals are circulating fake QR codes online, luring unsuspecting individuals into a trap where their money could be lost.

In recent incidents, individuals have fallen victim to fraudulent schemes promising HSRP registration through deceptive QR code links. Once clicked, these links lead users to unauthorized websites or accounts, where personal information may be compromised, and financial losses incurred.



HSRP Number plate: How to apply online, fees and deadline

In one case reported to city police, a concerned citizen raised an alarm after encountering a suspicious QR code prompting registration with a stranger's account. Authorities advise the public to remain vigilant against such cyber fraudsters and exercise caution when engaging in online transactions related to vehicle registration.

The Karnataka Police emphasize the importance of verifying the authenticity of registration processes and avoiding clicking on unfamiliar links or sharing sensitive information online.