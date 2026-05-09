A hospital staff member in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl who visited a government hospital with her sick mother.

Vijayanagara: A truly horrific incident has come to light from Karnataka's Vijayanagara district. A government hospital staff member is accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

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The 16-year-old girl used to bring her mother to a government hospital for treatment. Her mother was admitted there due to illness. During this time, a man named Ajay Madakari, 37, who worked at the hospital, became friendly with the girl. This friendship developed over the last two months while the girl was visiting the hospital for her mother.

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Accused is a Group 'D' Employee

The accused, Ajay Madakari, is a Group ‘D’ employee at the Bagalkot government hospital. He allegedly took advantage of the girl's trust. On the day of the incident, he reportedly tricked the girl and took her to the hospital quarters. The serious allegation is that once there, he gave her a sedative and then sexually assaulted her.

Case Filed Under POCSO Act

As soon as the incident came to light, the victim's family filed a complaint at the Hosapete Town Police Station. The police took the matter very seriously and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have arrested the accused.

Following his arrest, Ajay Madakari was sent to judicial custody. The victim has undergone a medical examination and is being provided with necessary treatment and counselling. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.

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