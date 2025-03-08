Karnataka HORROR: Israeli tourist, homestay operator gang-raped in Koppal; co-traveller found dead in canal

A 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a homestay owner were allegedly gang-raped in Karnataka's Koppal district while stargazing near a canal. The attackers also pushed three male travelers into the water, leading to the drowning of one.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a homestay owner, were reportedly gang-raped by three men in Karnataka on Thursday night. The incident took place near a canal in Koppal, approximately 350 km from Bengaluru, while they were stargazing with three other travelers.

The attackers allegedly forced the three male companions into the canal before assaulting the women. Among them, Daniel, a U.S. citizen, and Pankaj from Maharashtra managed to escape by swimming to safety, but Bibash from Odisha drowned. His body was recovered on Saturday morning. A senior police official has assured that the suspects will be apprehended soon. Authorities stated that the women are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

In her complaint, the 29-year-old homestay owner stated that she and four guests went to the banks of the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal for stargazing after dinner when the suspects arrived on a motorcycle.

Initially, the men inquired about a place to get petrol but soon began demanding Rs 100 from the group. When the travelers refused, the attackers turned violent, assaulting them, forcing the men into the canal, and sexually assaulting the women. After committing the crime, they fled the scene on their motorcycle, the complaint detailed.

Fire officials and the police's dog squad were engaged in the search for Bibash, who was later discovered dead.

The rescue teams were deployed yesterday, and his body was found on the canal bank this morning.

Meanwhile, the women are receiving treatment at a government hospital, though they have the option to be shifted to a private facility if they prefer, police stated. A case has been registered based on the complaint, with charges including rape, gang-rape, and robbery.

