Google Doodle celebrates women in STEM on International Women's Day. Here's what it means

Read Full Article

On International Women's Day which is being celebrated on March 8 this year, Google is honouring the achievements of visionary women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields with a special doodle. The artwork, visible on the Google homepage, spotlights "groundbreaking contributions by women who revolutionised space exploration, uncovered ancient discoveries, and pioneered lab research" that has fundamentally shaped the understanding of physics, chemistry and biology.

"This Doodle celebrates International Women's Day. The United Nations first recognized this holiday in 1975 to highlight how important women's contributions have been all around the world," Google said.

While acknowledging the advancements made, Google's message included the statistic that women still represent only 29 per cent of the global STEM workforce.

"Their work represents the ongoing progress towards gender equality, yet STEM remains one of the areas where significant gaps still persist," the tech giant added.

Why is Women's Day Celebrated?

In 1975, the United Nations celebrated International Women's Day on March 8th for the first time. Since then, the UN has become the primary sponsor of the annual event and has encouraged countries around the world to embrace it.

International Women's Day is celebrated with the aim of recognizing the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This day began in 1909 in America at the call of the Socialist Party. In 1910, it was given international status at the Copenhagen Conference.

Also read: Nuclear, space scientists to Chess Master, women team takes over PM Modi's social media on Women's Day

What is Google Doodle?

A Google Doodle is a special and temporary alteration that Google uses on its homepage to honor special occasions, holidays, important individuals, and events. The first Google Doodle was created in 1998 when Google's co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, added a simple symbol to the homepage to announce their absence at the 'Burning Man' festival. Subsequently, the first international doodle was released in 2000 to celebrate Bastille Day in France, and the first interactive game doodle was introduced in 2010 on the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man.

Through these doodles, Google has periodically paid tribute to important events, personalities, and cultural events, providing users with both knowledge and entertainment.

Also read: Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality

Latest Videos