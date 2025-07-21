Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara sparked a language debate after beginning his speech in Telugu during a public event in Pavagada. His remarks went viral, drawing mixed reactions amid ongoing discussions about linguistic identity.

Tumakuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara visited Tumakuru on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects totalling ₹15,675 crore.

Home Minister Speaks in Telugu, Sparks Debate

In a surprising move, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara began his speech in Telugu at a public programme in Pavagada, saying, “Nim andarikoo namaskaaramoo”, before switching to Kannada. His use of Telugu on Kannada soil has stirred discussions amid ongoing language-related controversies in the state.

Solving Pavagada's Fluoride Crisis

Dr Parameshwara highlighted the long-standing drinking water issues in Pavagada, which was once plagued by high fluoride content, affecting children's bone health. He recalled a 2018 appeal for a permanent water solution and the subsequent ₹2,500 crore allocation in the state budget.

Water is now being brought to Pavagada via a 2,700 km pipeline from a source 200 km away — a project claimed to be the first of its kind in India. The CM inaugurated the project and drank the water to prove its safety.

Solar Park Puts Pavagada on the Global Map

The Home Minister credited Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for establishing the massive solar park in Pavagada, which is projected to generate 6,000 megawatts of electricity. It is expected to become the largest solar park in the world.

Responding to Criticism of State Finances

Addressing opposition claims about the state's financial distress, Parameshwara highlighted visible development across all 224 constituencies and CM Siddaramaiah’s inauguration of ₹750 crore worth of projects. He also noted that Karnataka contributes 60% to the Jal Jeevan Mission, while the Centre provides only 40%.

He cited Karnataka’s second-highest GST collection as proof of robust development.

Yettinahole Project Deadline Set for 2027

CM Siddaramaiah announced 2027 as the deadline for completing the Yettinahole project. Despite delays in the Bhadra Upper Reaches project and lack of promised central assistance (₹5,300 crore), the state government is pushing forward independently. The aim is to transform Tumakuru into an industrial hub integrated with Bengaluru.

Tungabhadra Drinking Water Project Launched

The ₹2,100 crore Tungabhadra Drinking Water Project will supply water from 230 km away. The CM also inaugurated various departmental projects. As part of the ceremony, the district administration presented water from the Tungabhadra in silver pots to CM Siddaramaiah, Dr Parameshwara, and Minister Priyank Kharge.