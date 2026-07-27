Karnataka Health Department is considering mandatory HIV tests for college students amid rising cases among youth. The proposed initiative aims at early detection and treatment, with a QR code-based app planned to ensure privacy and confidentiality during testing.

The Karnataka government is considering a major public health initiative to address the growing number of HIV cases among young people by introducing mandatory HIV testing for college students across the state. If implemented, Karnataka could become the first state in the country to introduce such a measure for students at the higher education level. The proposal is being examined by the Health Department amid concerns over the rising prevalence of HIV among the youth population.

Karnataka Ranks Third In India For HIV Cases

The proposed move comes after data from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) highlighted the growing HIV burden in Karnataka. According to the report, the state has the third-highest number of HIV cases in India.

Currently, around 2.60 lakh people are living with HIV in Karnataka, of whom nearly 2.05 lakh are receiving Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). The figures have raised concerns within the Health Department, prompting officials to explore new strategies for early detection and prevention.

Youth Between 18 And 35 Face Higher Risk

Health officials are particularly concerned about the increasing number of HIV cases among young people aged between 18 and 35 years.

The detection of around 7,000 cases among individuals in the 18 to 25 age group has emerged as a major concern. Officials believe that introducing testing at the college level could help identify infections at an early stage, ensure timely treatment and prevent further transmission.

QR Code App Planned To Ensure Privacy

The Health Department is also focusing on maintaining privacy and confidentiality to encourage students to undergo testing without fear of social stigma.

As part of the initiative, officials are planning to introduce a QR code-based application called ‘Know Your HIV Status’. Students will be able to scan the QR code using their mobile phones and register for an HIV test while keeping their identities confidential.

Officials believe that early detection will help provide timely medical support and reduce the risk of further spread of the infection. The department views the initiative as a significant step towards protecting the health of young people in Karnataka.