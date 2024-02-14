Karnataka High Court sets six weeks deadline for government to submit BBMP illegalities report

The Karnataka High Court has given a six-week ultimatum to Justice H.N. Nagmohan Das's committee to investigate alleged irregularities in contract works. The court expressed dismay at the delay in commencing the inquiry and warned of consequences if the report isn't submitted promptly.

The Karnataka High Court has once again issued a stern deadline, giving a six-week ultimatum to the one-man committee led by retired Justice H.N. Nagmohan Das. This committee has been tasked with investigating alleged irregularities in contract works across various departments, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), over the past four years.

The decision came following petitions filed by several contracting companies and contractors, including Mercus Nikshep Infra Projects, contesting an order issued on December 5th. Justice M. Nagaprasanna's bench took note of the delay in commencing the inquiry despite a previous directive issued on December 13, 2023, which required the committee to conclude its investigation within 45 days and submit a sealed report to the High Court.



The bench expressed surprise and dismay upon learning that the inquiry had not yet commenced. Despite pleas from State Advocate General K. Sashikiran Shetty, an additional six-week extension was granted. However, the court made it clear that this extension would be the final one.



During the hearing, the Advocate General revealed that the committee had not initiated the inquiry, attributing the delay to challenges in gathering necessary documents. The bench rebuked this delay, emphasizing the importance of timely action and questioning the consequences for the affected contractors.

The justices emphasized that delays in the inquiry process should not result in delays in payment to contractors. They warned of repercussions for any officials found neglecting their duties in providing essential documentation. In light of these developments, the court adjourned the hearing to a later date, with a firm warning that failure to submit the report during the next hearing would result in the government being ordered to pay 100% of the contractors' bills.