Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka govt mulls to build 10-storey building at Cubbon park in Bengaluru, sparks public protest

    The Karnataka government's plan to construct a 10-storey building in Cubbon Park has sparked widespread opposition from citizens and conservationists. Bengaluru MP PC Mohan and environmental activists criticize the project, citing threats to the park's greenery and increased pollution. A pivotal meeting by the horticulture department will determine the project's fate.

    Karnataka govt mulls to build 10-storey building at Cubbon park in Bengaluru, sparks public protest vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    The Karnataka government has unveiled plans to erect a towering 10-storey building within the iconic Cubbon Park precinct. The proposal, which involves the construction of the multi-storey edifice on the grounds of the former Election Commission office, has ignited a wave of dissent among citizens and conservationists alike.

    Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has vehemently opposed the government's initiative, denouncing it as an assault on the verdant sanctity of Bengaluru. The proposed construction site, located adjacent to the Press Club within Cubbon Park, has long been earmarked for redevelopment. However, the resurrection of this plan has triggered a flurry of objections from environmental activists and concerned citizens.

    Bengaluru blossoms 'Pink' Cherry tree; See Pics

    The spectre of what has been termed as 'green genocide' looms large over the proposed project. Critics argue that the construction of a towering structure in the heart of Cubbon Park not only threatens the city's green canopy but also portends a surge in vehicular congestion and pollution levels.

    The horticulture department, entrusted with the custodianship of Cubbon Park, is slated to convene a pivotal meeting to deliberate on the matter. Anticipation mounts as stakeholders await a decision that could shape the future landscape of one of Bengaluru's most cherished green spaces.

    Historically, Cubbon Park has been safeguarded from development projects since the enactment of the Karnataka Government Parks Act in 1975. However, a glimmer of hope for construction emerged in 2019 when the High Court granted conditional approval for redevelopment while stipulating the preservation of existing trees.

    Which is the best area to stay in Bengaluru? Social media users reveal their top pick

    The proposed construction has galvanized opposition from various quarters, with the Cubbon Park Walkers Association spearheading a protest against the government's endorsement of the project. Concerns over encroachment on parkland and escalating human and vehicular traffic have spurred members of the association to demand the immediate annulment of the decision.

    Advocate and President of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association, S. Umesh Kumar, has rallied supporters for a demonstration near the Central Library of Cubbon Park, scheduled for Sunday at 11 am.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH)

    Karnataka: MB Patil asserts Congress's integral role in India's freedom struggle, rebukes BJP claims

    Karnataka: MB Patil asserts Congress's integral role in India's freedom struggle, rebukes BJP claims

    Chikkamagaluru: Congress workers disrupt Sulibele's Namo Bharat program; over 200 BJP workers retaliate vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Congress workers disrupt Sulibele's Namo Bharat program; over 200 BJP workers retaliate

    Bengaluru Metro: Service along Purple Line will be partially suspended for two hours on 11th Feb; Read more vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Service along Purple Line will be partially suspended for two hours on 11th Feb; Read more

    Karnataka govt signs agreement with KFW bank for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project vkp

    Karnataka govt signs agreement with KFW bank for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day 2024: History, origin, significance of this day of Love ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: History, origin, significance of this day of Love

    Happy Promise Day 2024 wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with your loved ones RBA

    Happy Promise Day 2024 wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with your loved ones

    Pakistan election results threaten to throw country in deeper turmoil as Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif claim victory

    Pakistan election results threaten to land country in deeper turmoil as Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif claim wins

    Man from Kerala wins Rs 33 crore jackpot in UAE on ticket having birth dates of kids as number

    Man from Kerala wins Rs 33 crore jackpot in UAE on ticket having birth dates of kids as number

    SPOTTED Gauri Khan to Sania Mirza; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Gauri Khan to Sania Mirza; celebs elevate style game

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon