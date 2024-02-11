Karnataka govt mulls to build 10-storey building at Cubbon park in Bengaluru, sparks public protest

The Karnataka government's plan to construct a 10-storey building in Cubbon Park has sparked widespread opposition from citizens and conservationists. Bengaluru MP PC Mohan and environmental activists criticize the project, citing threats to the park's greenery and increased pollution. A pivotal meeting by the horticulture department will determine the project's fate.

The Karnataka government has unveiled plans to erect a towering 10-storey building within the iconic Cubbon Park precinct. The proposal, which involves the construction of the multi-storey edifice on the grounds of the former Election Commission office, has ignited a wave of dissent among citizens and conservationists alike.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has vehemently opposed the government's initiative, denouncing it as an assault on the verdant sanctity of Bengaluru. The proposed construction site, located adjacent to the Press Club within Cubbon Park, has long been earmarked for redevelopment. However, the resurrection of this plan has triggered a flurry of objections from environmental activists and concerned citizens.



The spectre of what has been termed as 'green genocide' looms large over the proposed project. Critics argue that the construction of a towering structure in the heart of Cubbon Park not only threatens the city's green canopy but also portends a surge in vehicular congestion and pollution levels.

The horticulture department, entrusted with the custodianship of Cubbon Park, is slated to convene a pivotal meeting to deliberate on the matter. Anticipation mounts as stakeholders await a decision that could shape the future landscape of one of Bengaluru's most cherished green spaces.

Historically, Cubbon Park has been safeguarded from development projects since the enactment of the Karnataka Government Parks Act in 1975. However, a glimmer of hope for construction emerged in 2019 when the High Court granted conditional approval for redevelopment while stipulating the preservation of existing trees.



The proposed construction has galvanized opposition from various quarters, with the Cubbon Park Walkers Association spearheading a protest against the government's endorsement of the project. Concerns over encroachment on parkland and escalating human and vehicular traffic have spurred members of the association to demand the immediate annulment of the decision.

Advocate and President of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association, S. Umesh Kumar, has rallied supporters for a demonstration near the Central Library of Cubbon Park, scheduled for Sunday at 11 am.