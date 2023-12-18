Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner implements swift measures for rajakaluve encroachment removal

    To address the persisted issue of Rajakaluve encroachment in Bengaluru, BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath has issued an order to the Land Records department, stating to accelerate the operations addressed to clear the encroachment in the city.
     

    Bengaluru: BBMP commissioner implements swift measures for rajakaluve encroachment removal
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    The Commissioner's proactive approach comes in the wake of a dual challenge, while efforts are underway to clear existing encroachments, new incidents of encroachment continue to surface. Recently, BBMP officials intervened to halt the unauthorized filling of the rajakaluve with soil in Uttarahalli, Bengaluru south assembly constituency.

    The urgency in tackling rajakaluve encroachment stems from the potential risks posed by the overflow of the rajakaluve during the rainy season, causing floods in densely populated areas. Despite ongoing clearing operations, some sections of rajakaluve still face the dumping of waste, soil, garbage, and animal waste, exacerbating the environmental and civic concerns.
    Also Read: Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP

    Commissioner Girinath's letter to the Land Records Department emphasizes the need for additional staff to expedite survey work essential for encroachment clearance. Delays in surveying have hindered the eviction of encroachments along the rajakalve and lakes. The Commissioner specifically calls for more land surveyors to be appointed to address this bottleneck.

    According to official data, the Corporation has identified 3176 encroachments, with 2322 already cleared. However, 854 encroachments remain pending eviction, including 155 cases currently in court. To streamline the process, the Commissioner has instructed the Land Survey Department, under the Revenue Department, to promptly survey and mark the encroachments for eviction.

    In the ongoing encroachment clearance operations, 202 lakes within the corporation's jurisdiction are under scrutiny, with 159 lakes found to be encroached upon. The Corporation aims to expedite legal proceedings related to these cases and collaborate with the Police Department for effective eviction operations.

    Over the last 15 days, Mahadevpur area has witnessed continuous encroachment clearance operations, resulting in the eviction of 62 encroachments, including commercial establishments. Furthermore, Commissioner Girinath highlighted successful eviction efforts in Yelahanka and Bommanahalli zones, underscoring the commitment to address encroachment citywide.

     

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka 'Shakti' funding crisis: Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures relief, additional funds awaited

    Karnataka 'Shakti' funding crisis: Minister Ramalinga Reddy assures relief, additional funds awaited

    Tragic accident claims life of 3-year-old toddler in Kasavanahalli

    Tragic accident claims life of 3-year-old toddler in Kasavanahalli

    Karnataka: KSRTC unveils cargo services named 'Namma Cargo', Set to hit the roads from December 23 vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC unveils cargo services named 'Namma Cargo', Set to hit the roads from December 23

    Sky-high surveillance: Bengaluru Traffic Police embrace drone tech for monitoring vkp

    Sky-high surveillance: Bengaluru Traffic Police embrace drone tech for monitoring

    Karnataka: R Ashok outrageous against state govt's failure to seize Mandya Alemane over female fetus killing vkp

    Karnataka: R Ashok outrageous against state govt's failure to seize Mandya Alemane over female fetus killing

    Recent Stories

    Instagram introduces Add Yours feature for stories Know what it is how to use it gcw

    Instagram introduces 'Add Yours' feature for stories; Know what it is & how to use it

    Explained How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Explained: How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan calls Vicky Kaushal 'finest actor,' says THIS about director Rajkumar Hirani SHG

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan calls Vicky Kaushal 'finest actor,' says THIS about director Rajkumar Hirani

    100 murals to 350 pillars: Amazing trivia about Ayodhya Ram Mandir anr

    100 murals to 350 pillars: Amazing trivia about Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    How much did Shah Rukh Khan charge for 'Dunki' and Prabhas for 'Salaar'? Details here RKK

    How much did Shah Rukh Khan charge for 'Dunki' and Prabhas for 'Salaar'? Details here

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon