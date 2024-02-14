Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka High Court adjusts liquor ban during Teacher’s constituency elections in Bengaluru; read this

    The Karnataka High Court has adjusted liquor sale restrictions ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections, permitting sales only on polling and counting days. This comes after liquor vendors contested initial restrictions. The interim order aims to balance the concerns of educators and livelihoods of sellers, allowing restaurants to serve food without limitations.

    Karnataka High Court adjusts liquor ban during Teacher's constituency elections in Bengaluru; read this vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    Vinaykumar Patil

First Published Feb 14, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has stepped in to adjust liquor sale restrictions ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections, issuing an interim order that alters the timeline of prohibition. This move comes following a plea by liquor vendors who contested the original restrictions imposed by the police commissioner.

    According to the revised order, the sale of liquor will be prohibited solely on polling day and during the subsequent counting day. This adjustment contrasts with the initial restrictions, which prohibited liquor sales from 6 am to midnight on February 16 and 6 am to midnight on February 20. The decision by the High Court bench, led by Justice Krishna Kumar, takes into account various factors, including concerns raised by educators. With teachers serving as essential members of the voting populace, the court deemed it necessary to reconsider the prohibition on alcohol consumption during the election period. 

    Government should give clarity on law that authorizes liquor ban for 48 hours: Karnataka High Court

    Addressing the issue, the interim order emphasizes that restaurants will continue to serve food without any restrictions, ensuring citizens' access to essential services during the electoral process. Liquor sellers who had previously challenged the police commissioner's ban on liquor sales in Bengaluru from 5 pm on February 14th to midnight on February 16th have welcomed the High Court's decision.

