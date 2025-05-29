The Karnataka High Court has quashed the state government's order withdrawing 43 criminal cases, including the Hubballi riots. The court called the decision illegal, following a PIL filed by activist and advocate Girish Bharadwaj.

Bengaluru: The High Court has strongly objected to the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw 43 criminal cases, including those related to the Hubballi riots, and has overturned the order.

The government's move to withdraw these cases faced a major setback as a division bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind struck down the order issued last year.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's action was filed by advocate Girish Bharadwaj. The High Court issued its order after hearing the case. The withdrawn cases involved activists from various organisations, politicians, and influential individuals and also included rioters involved in different communal incidents.

The state government had issued the order to withdraw the 43 criminal cases on October 10, 2024. The High Court has now declared that order illegal.

Reacting to the verdict, activist Narayan Swamy stated, “They withdraw cases based on vote bank politics. They troll Priyank Kharge on social media. They file cases against those they dislike, including atrocity cases. This government must correct its mistakes. The people are our judges.”