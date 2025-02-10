MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC extends relief to CM's wife, Byrathi Suresh until February 20

The Karnataka High Court granted interim relief to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvati and Minister Byrathi Suresh in the MUDA land scam case, extending protection from ED action until February 20. The case involves alleged illegal allocation of 14 plots worth ₹56 crore. The Lokayukta is investigating.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvati, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in connection with the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. The court has extended the relief until February 20 and postponed the next hearing on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons issued to them.  

Justice M. Nagaprasanna of the High Court's Dharwad bench heard the arguments and extended the interim order, protecting them from ED action for another 10 days.  

MUDA scam: ED seizes assets worth Rs 300 cr in case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Parvati and Minister Byrathi Suresh had moved the High Court, challenging the ED summons issued in connection with the controversial allocation of 14 plots by MUDA. During the hearing, the court questioned the urgency of the investigation and stayed the ED’s probe against both individuals.  

Case background:

The controversy revolves around 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in Survey No. 464 of Kesare village, Mysore. The land, which reportedly belonged to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, was acquired by MUDA for the third phase of the Devanur layout project. However, instead of compensation, 14 prime plots worth ₹56 crore were allegedly allotted illegally. It is alleged that Siddaramaiah misused his position to influence officials for this allocation.  

Karnataka HC stays Lokayukta investigation in MUDA land scam case

In June-July 2024, three social activists, including Snehamayi Krishna, approached the Karnataka Governor seeking approval for an investigation into the matter. Following this, on August 17, the Governor granted permission for prosecution.  

Siddaramaiah challenged this decision in court, but his petition was dismissed by the High Court on September 24. Consequently, the Lokayukta police registered an FIR against him on September 27. On the same day, activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a plea in the High Court seeking a CBI investigation. However, the court ruled that a CBI probe was unnecessary and directed the Lokayukta to continue its investigation.  

