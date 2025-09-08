Karnataka High Court fines 72-year-old Maheshwari M. ₹2 lakh for filing a Habeas Corpus petition with malicious intent to obstruct police investigation, warning of contempt action if fine is not paid within two weeks.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a ₹2 lakh fine on a 72-year-old woman for filing a 'Habeas Corpus' petition with malicious intent to obstruct a police investigation. The woman, Maheshwari M, had claimed in her petition that her son, Kriplani M., had been missing since July 7, 2025.

Mother in Contact With Son

Police investigations revealed that Maheshwari M was in constant contact with her son during the period she claimed he was missing. Authorities informed the court that the petition was filed solely to harass the police and impede their investigation.

Court Dismisses Petition

The division bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and Rajesh Rai K dismissed the petition, stating, "To protect the judicial process, it is necessary to control such frivolous and malicious petitions. Therefore, the petitioner, who approached the court with malicious intent and concealed the truth, is fined ₹2 lakh."

Distribution of Fine and Contempt Warning

The court directed that ₹1 lakh of the fine be paid to the Karnataka Legal Services Authority and the remaining ₹1 lakh to the Karnataka Police Benevolent Fund. The bench also warned that a contempt of court case would be filed if the fine was not paid within two weeks.