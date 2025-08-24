The Karnataka High Court dismissed a plea challenging Bengaluru Police’s ban on DJs and loud sound systems during Gauri-Ganesha, Eid Milad, and public gatherings, citing noise pollution limits under law as justification for the order.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has upheld a Bengaluru Police circular banning the use of DJs and sound systems during public festivals and processions, including Gauri-Ganesha celebrations, Eid Milad processions, and other mass gatherings. The court observed that noise pollution limits fixed under law cannot be compromised and that restrictions on loud DJs and sound systems in public places are justified in the interest of maintaining peace and public health.

Petition Filed by Music Association Officer

The petition challenging the ban was filed by Shankar, an officer of the Karnataka Light Music and Cultural Artists’ Association in Chamrajpet. He argued that the order unfairly restricts performers and cultural artists who rely on sound equipment for their events.

Court Finds No Flaws in Police Circular

A division bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru heard the matter on Saturday and ruled that there were no legal flaws in the circular issued by the Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru West Division. The bench noted that under the Noise Pollution Rules, the permissible sound levels are capped at 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night in residential areas, making it difficult to justify the use of high-volume DJs and sound systems.

Petitioners Cite Violation of Rights

The petitioners argued that instead of issuing a blanket ban, the authorities should have laid down clear guidelines in line with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. They contended that prohibiting the use of equipment that is legally manufactured and sold amounts to a violation of their fundamental rights.

Court Dismisses Plea, Supports Ban

Rejecting these arguments, the High Court held that the ban order is a reasonable measure to protect citizens from the harmful effects of excessive noise pollution. With this, the circular issued by Bengaluru Police remains in force, prohibiting DJs and sound systems at major festivals and public gatherings.