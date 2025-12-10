In Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, a thief stealing gold jewellery was robbed by another gang while escaping. The police arrested all five accused, including the original thief and the gang members, and recovered gold, diamond jewellery, and cash.

In a bizarre and thrilling case from Whitefield, Bengaluru, a thief who had stolen gold jewellery from a villa found himself robbed by another notorious gang while escaping with his loot. The incident, which has captured public attention due to its unusual twist, involved both the original thief and the four-member gang that seized the stolen jewellery. The Whitefield police have arrested all five accused, recovering a significant quantity of gold and diamond jewellery along with cash.

Theft At Whitefield Villa

On the night of 22 November, a man named Isai Raj, also known as Kunta (26), committed a theft at a villa near Prestige Glenwood Villas in Whitefield. During the burglary, he stole approximately 300 grams of gold jewellery. While attempting to flee with the stolen items, he was walking near the Mandur cemetery at around 8 pm when he was spotted by a notorious four-member gang.

Gang Robs The Original Thief

The gang, identified as Mounesh Rao, Darshan alias Appu, Chandan, and Sunil, was reportedly sitting nearby and drinking alcohol. Upon spotting Isai Raj, they immediately surrounded him, threatened him, and forcibly snatched all the stolen gold jewellery. Interestingly, when the thief pleaded that he needed to go to Tamil Nadu, the gang gave him ₹3,000 and let him go.

Thief Commits Another Burglary

Instead of stopping, Isai Raj used the money given by the gang to buy more alcohol. Later that night, after 10 pm, he carried out two additional burglaries in Whitefield, continuing his spree despite the earlier robbery.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Following reports of the theft and the robbery of the thief, the Whitefield police launched an investigation. The four members of the gang were first arrested, followed by the apprehension of Isai Raj.

During the investigation, police recovered 447 grams of gold and diamond jewellery worth approximately ₹70 lakh and ₹28,000 in cash from Isai Raj. This unusual chain of events, where stolen goods were seized by another gang and the proceeds were used to commit further thefts, has surprised residents of the city.

All five accused are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.