The Karnataka government has tabled the Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill in the Assembly, proposing strict punishment including fines up to ₹1 lakh and imprisonment up to 10 years to curb hate-driven offences and social disharmony.

In a major legislative move aimed at curbing the growing incidents of hate speech and hate-driven offences, the Karnataka government on Wednesday introduced a new law in the State Assembly. The proposed Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill seeks to impose strict penalties, including fines of up to ₹1 lakh and imprisonment of up to 10 years, on those found guilty of promoting hatred and social disharmony. The Bill, approved by the State Cabinet on December 4, is intended to strengthen legal action against content and acts that incite enmity among communities.

Cabinet-Approved Bill Introduced In Assembly

The Bill was formally tabled in the Assembly during the Belagavi session of the legislature. The government stated that the proposed law aims to prevent the misuse of speech and communication platforms to spread hatred and provoke violence. The legislation provides a comprehensive legal framework to address both hate speech and hate-driven criminal acts.

Broad Definition Of Hate Speech

Under the proposed law, hate speech includes any expression that is spoken, written, printed, displayed through signs or visual representations, or communicated electronically in public view, with the intention of causing harm, hatred, ill-will, or disharmony. Such expressions may target an individual, a community, or even deceased persons, if the intention is to provoke prejudice or hostility.

Bias-Based Expressions Also Covered

The Bill also classifies any form of expression showing prejudice based on religion, race, caste, community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability, or tribe as hate speech. The government has emphasised that this inclusive definition is meant to protect all vulnerable sections of society from discriminatory and inflammatory communication.

What Constitutes A Hate Crime

Hate crime, as defined in the Bill, includes not only the act of communicating hate speech but also promoting, publishing, circulating, propagating, inciting, abetting, or attempting to spread such speech. Any act intended to fuel enmity, hatred, or ill-will against a person, group, organisation, or community will be treated as a hate crime under the proposed law.

Jail Term And Heavy Fines For Offenders

According to the Bill, anyone found guilty of committing a hate crime will face a minimum prison term of one year, which may extend up to seven years, along with a fine of ₹50,000. In cases of repeat or subsequent offences, the punishment becomes more stringent, with imprisonment ranging from a minimum of two years to a maximum of 10 years, along with a fine of ₹1 lakh.