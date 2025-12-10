More than 1,000 community members gathered at Kannada Bhavan, Chikkaballapur, to celebrate Human Rights Day and honour legacy of Shri V. Dwarkanath Reddy. The event featured Navashakti drama, cultural performances, speeches by dignitaries.

A powerful message of culture, courage and human rights echoed through Kannada Bhavan in Chikkaballapur on 9 December 2025, as more than 1,000 people from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh came together to honour Human Rights Day and the ideals of respected social worker and co-founder of DRRT, Shri V. Dwarkanath Reddy. The large and energetic gathering blended art, theatre, music and community leadership to spread awareness of rights, dignity and justice.

This year's celebration held special meaning, as it also marked the 101st birth anniversary of Shri V. Dwarkanath Reddy, a man who devoted his life to improving the lives of poor and marginalised communities.

Celebration of Human Rights Day and Founders' Day

The programme was organised by the Dwaraknath Reddy Sanstha (DRRT), an organisation founded in 1996. Its mission has always focused on poverty reduction, community development, women empowerment, education, youth leadership and the protection of dignity and rights.

Participants from 20 slums and 30 rural communities joined the event, proudly displaying their unity and self-confidence. The celebration aimed to remind people that human rights are not only global goals but daily responsibilities that begin at home, at school, and in the community.

The event honoured Shri Reddy’s contribution to livelihood development, cultural preservation, youth empowerment and women’s development in Chittoor and many other regions. Through DRRT, thousands of families have been supported in housing, education, health, culture and skill development.

Remembering Shri V. Dwarkanath Reddy's Legacy

The presence of Padma Shri awardee Smt. Anita Reddy, the daughter of Shri V. Dwarkanath Reddy and Managing Trustee of DRRT, added meaning to the occasion. She has carried her father’s mission for decades, working closely with poor communities to support their growth and protect their rights.

The celebration also recognised the courage and achievements of children, youth, women and families who have improved their lives despite deep struggles. DRRT highlighted their journey through stories, performances, and speeches from leaders who have worked closely with these communities.

Distinguished guests attend the programme

A number of respected guests attended the event and shared inspiring messages:

Chief Guest

Sri Gollahalli Shivaprasad, President of the Folk Academy, Government of Karnataka He praised the Human Rights Day and Founders’ Day celebrations and appreciated the involvement of children from DRRT Awaas–Jeevanotsava. He also sang a song he wrote 15 years ago for the organisation.

Guests of Honour

Dr Ravikumar, Director, Department of Kannada and Culture, Chikkaballapur

Shri N. R. Chandrasekhar, Administrative Head, Satyagraha Praudashala, Vidhurashwat He said, “I wish I were a child again. The learning environment here is amazing.”

Dr Hoodi Vijay Chandra, Scientist, Centre for Brain Research, IISc He promised new health programmes for communities in rural Chikkaballapur.

Shri N. P. Samy, Principal Secretary, National Centre for Labour He remembered past struggles for housing rights, land rights, education and infrastructure, many of which he fought alongside AVAAS and DRRT.

Shri Pratap Reddy, son of former Chief Minister K. C. Reddy He inspired the audience by recalling the struggles of Vidhurashwat and the fight for justice.

Also present was Mr Ramakrishnan, a long-time supporter of DRRT through RRK. Community youth and leaders played a major role in organising the event:

Suvarna skillfully hosted the programme.

Ragini led a group of young girls.

Manjappa, Venkatesh, Arjuns and Elumalai worked hard to coordinate more than 1,000 attendees.

A strong youth team from Chittoor, led by Iman, served as volunteers and managed important responsibilities throughout the day.

The event also included rituals of respect such as lamp lighting, guest honours and cheque distribution. DRRT reaffirmed its commitment to community leadership, rights and dignity.

The highlight of the evening was the performance of the Navashakti drama, written by Gangaraj. It was performed by the children of Dik Jeevanotsava, students of Aranya School and the teacher of Aranya Chukki Chukki School. The drama was directed by Devaraja under the guidance of Nagesh. The play carried strong messages about:

Removing corruption

Fighting gender inequality

Rejecting greed

Encouraging unity

Showing respect for women

Learning from the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi

Through simple scenes and powerful acting, the children showed how a community can become stronger when people support fairness, truth and courage.

Cultural performances brighten the celebration

The cultural performances added colour and joy to the evening:

Bharatanatyam and singing by the children of the Jeevan Otsavam community of MRS Palya, Bangalore

Enthusiastic Dollukunita, Pattakunita and Jambe performances, which brought traditional music and dance to the stage

The programmes kept the audience engaged and reminded everyone of the rich cultural heritage that DRRT works to preserve.

For Smt. Anita Reddy, the celebration was deeply emotional. It reflected her lifelong work of building leadership, strengthening values and empowering communities that often remain unheard and unseen in society. The event celebrated not only human rights but also the growth and confidence of the children and youth she has guided.

Human rights message for the next generation

The programme ended with the national anthem and a simple but powerful message:

Human rights begin with everyday actions. This means kindness, unity, dignity and respect must be part of daily life.

The celebration honoured Shri Dwaraknath Reddy’s ideals and renewed DRRT’s promise of building communities filled with hope, strength and leadership.

About DRRT

DRRT is a rights-based organisation that works to protect the dignity, livelihood, education and human rights of marginalised communities. Its work covers:

Children’s development

Youth empowerment

Women’s empowerment

Cultural opportunities

Community development

Building self-reliant communities

Guided by compassion, equality and justice, DRRT continues building strong local leadership with active participation from the people.