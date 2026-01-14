A guest teacher and the SDMC president were involved in a physical altercation inside a Government Model School in Haveri district, Karnataka. The incident, which went viral on social media, has triggered public outrage and demands for strict action.

In a disturbing incident that has drawn widespread condemnation, a school campus in Karnataka’s Haveri district, meant to nurture discipline and values among students, turned into a scene of chaos on Tuesday. A guest teacher and the president of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) were involved in a physical altercation at the MLA’s Government Model School in Hanagal town, raising serious concerns about discipline and governance in educational institutions.

The incident reportedly began as a verbal dispute between guest teacher Ganter and SDMC president Satish Bhosle over personal differences and a minor issue. According to sources, Satish allegedly verbally abused the teacher, triggering a strong reaction. Within moments, the argument escalated into a physical fight, with both men grabbing each other’s shirts and exchanging blows.

Videos of the altercation, which resembled a street brawl, have since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among parents and members of the public.

Model School Only in Name, Say Parents

Parents allege that the school, despite being labelled a model institution, is plagued by poor infrastructure and a lack of basic facilities. Students reportedly struggle with broken toilets, inadequate drinking water, and other essential amenities.

The fact that individuals entrusted with resolving such serious issues instead engaged in a public fight, reportedly in full view of students, has deeply angered parents and local residents.

Public Outrage and Demand for Action

Members of the public have strongly criticised the behaviour of both the teacher and the SDMC president, stating that personal egos should not be allowed to undermine the dignity of an educational institution. Educationists have warned that such incidents can have a lasting psychological impact on children.

There is now a growing demand for the education department to take strict disciplinary action against those involved and ensure accountability, so that schools remain safe and disciplined environments for students.