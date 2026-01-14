In Hassan district, Karnataka, two women were allegedly killed by their husbands over disputes related to second marriages. Police investigations are ongoing, and families demand strict action against the accused in separate domestic violence cases.

First Case: Kumar Allegedly Kills Wife Radha and Throws Body in Yagachi River

It has come to light that Kumar allegedly murdered his first wife, Radha (40), and disposed of her body in the Yagachi River after she questioned him about a second marriage. The incident reportedly occurred on the night of 10 January in Yadur village of Hassan taluk.

Radha had been living separately from Kumar for the past four years. Earlier in January, Kumar went on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala. Radha reportedly received information that another woman had performed rituals in her place during the Irumudi Kettu ceremony. Seeking clarification, she visited Yadur on Saturday night, which allegedly led to an argument. Police suspect that Kumar strangled her and later disposed of her body near Kandali in the Yagachi River.

Body Recovered and Investigation Underway

Radha’s family has alleged that Kumar and his relatives were involved in the murder. The police recovered Radha’s body from the river and have registered a case at the Alur police station. Investigations are ongoing, and the family has demanded strict action against the accused.

Second Case: Husband Strangles Wife Over Refusal for Second Marriage

In another disturbing incident, Chandanabai (23), a resident of Pandarahalli Camp in Bommanakatte, was allegedly strangled to death by her husband, Gopi (28), after she refused to consent to his second marriage. The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels due to Gopi’s illicit relationships, and he had been pressuring her to agree to a second marriage.

On Sunday evening, Gopi allegedly sent other household members outside to speak privately with Chandanabai. A heated argument ensued, which escalated into violence. Gopi is said to have strangled her to death during the altercation.

Accused Arrested

The Holehonnur police have arrested Gopi, who had previously served jail time in a POCSO case. The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents demanding strict punishment for the accused.