A fire broke out at Thiruvananthapuram's Govt Medical College Hospital, likely due to a short circuit. Patients were safely evacuated from the emergency ward. The fire is now under control, with officials confirming a major disaster was averted.

A fire broke out at the multi-speciality block of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday, with a suspected short circuit in a machine believed to be the preliminary cause of the incident. Following the incident, patients were evacuated from the emergency ward and shifted to safer locations inside the hospital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Swift Intervention Averts Disaster

According to the Hospital authorities, the situation is currently under control, and further checks are being carried out. Former MLA Kadakampally Surendran reached Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

On the incident, Surendran said, "Fire has been brought under control. I spoke with the patients. Both the patients and the hospital have escaped a major disaster. Timely and effective intervention took place immediately after the fire broke out. No one is missing. Inspections have been carried out everywhere. I spoke to the Health Minister. As soon as the incident was reported, the Minister instructed the concerned senior officials to reach the spot."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)