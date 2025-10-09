Sri Hasanamba Temple Darshan begins today for the annual festival. Devotees can visit from October 10 to 23. Event features rituals, cultural celebrations, and guidelines for protocol darshan for a safe and smooth experience.

Hassan: The much-awaited Sri Hasanamba Devi Darshan and Sri Siddeshwara Swamy Jatra Mahotsava are set to commence today (October 9) in Hassan. The sacred doors of the Sri Hasanamba Devi Temple will be ceremoniously opened at 12 pm, marking the beginning of the revered annual festival that draws thousands of devotees from across the state. The temple doors will remain open for darshan until October 23, offering devotees a 14-day spiritual experience steeped in tradition and devotion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Darshan for devotees will officially begin on October 10 and continue until October 23. As per tradition, the temple will once again be closed on October 23 following the completion of rituals.

Inauguration By Religious Leaders

The festival will be inaugurated by Sri Dr Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Matha and Sri Siddalinga Mahaswamiji of Tumakuru’s Sri Siddaganga Matha. The presence of these revered spiritual leaders will mark the auspicious beginning of this year’s festivities.

Chief Minister And Dignitaries To Attend

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will attend the inauguration as guests of honour.

Also in attendance will be Revenue Minister and District In-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and Karnataka State Housing Board Chairman and MLA KM Shivalingegowda. Local MLA Swaroop Prakash will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

Other Leaders And Officials To Participate

The event will also see participation from a host of political and administrative leaders, including MP Shreyas M Patel, MLAs HD Revanna, Dr CN Balakrishna, A Manju, HK Suresh, and Cement Manju. Legislative Council members Madhu G Madegowda, K Vivekananda, Dr Suraj Revanna, and City Corporation Mayor Girish Channavirappa will also be present.

Senior government officials, including Principal Secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Empowerment and Hassan District In-charge Secretary Naveen Raj Singh, Commissioner of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department Dr Venkatesh MV, District Collector KS Latha Kumari, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Poornima BR, District Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha, Deputy Conservator of Forests Saurabh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer and Sri Hasanamba Temple Administrator Maruti JB, and Tahsildar Geetha CG, will oversee the proceedings and arrangements.

Protocol Darshan Guidelines Announced

Authorities have issued specific guidelines regarding protocol darshan. From October 10 to October 17, protocol darshan will be permitted only between 10 am and 1 pm. However, from October 18 to October 22, there will be no protocol darshan of any kind, ensuring that all devotees have equal opportunity for darshan during this sacred period.