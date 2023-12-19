Karnataka govt will NOT alter school timing to tackle Bengaluru traffic, submits report to HC

The Karnataka government rejects altering school and factory timings to ease traffic in Bengaluru, citing minimal impact and potential harm to children. The High Court postponed the hearing following the joint report by Education and Labor Departments, responding to a PIL and facing opposition from private schools and parents.

The Karnataka state government has responded to the High Court's suggestion of altering school, college, and factory timings to alleviate vehicular traffic in Bengaluru. The Education Department and the Labor Department jointly submitted a report, stating the impracticality of changing these timings at present.

Highlighting that shifting the timings of schools and industries would not significantly reduce traffic congestion, the report emphasized that the current scheduling of workers in shifts doesn't contribute substantially to the traffic gridlock. Moreover, it pointed out potential adverse effects on children if they were to be roused from sleep too early, leading to issues like insomnia and insufficient time for a healthy breakfast.



In light of these concerns, the report assured proactive measures to alleviate congestion around schools without disrupting existing schedules.

Following the submission of the report, the High Court presided over by CJ Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna Dixit, postponed the hearing to the first week of January. The report was filed in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated by the Dedication Cultural Service Organization. Additionally, a coalition comprising certain private schools and parents voiced opposition to the proposed timing changes. Notably, suggestions for alternative routes were put forward by specific private organizations.