Karnataka govt to test drinking water statewide for contamination amid reports of Cholera outbreak

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced that drinking water across the state, including Bengaluru, will be tested for contamination to prevent water-borne diseases following multiple cholera cases in the state.

This development comes after one person died and several others fell ill from consuming contaminated water. "There have been reports of drinking water contamination in some parts of the state due to rains, posing a risk of cholera and other water-borne diseases," DK Shivakumar said. "Hence, we have instructed officials to carry out tests statewide. We have discussed this matter with the Chief Minister," he further said.

The state Deputy CM stressed that officials have been directed to ensure the provision of quality drinking water and to conduct periodic tests. Additionally, instructions have been given to repair all dysfunctional water dispensing units.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reviewed the state's monsoon preparedness, directing district administrations to take necessary precautionary measures to tackle issues arising from heavy rains.

"The Chief Minister and I have visited several in-progress infrastructure projects in Bengaluru. The CM has instructed officials to expedite the completion of certain works. A task force will soon be constituted to oversee the progress of works in Bengaluru," Shivakumar said.

Regarding the issue of encroachers obtaining stay orders against the planned demolition of stormwater drains and lakes, Shivakumar said that the government will work within the legal framework to address the matter.

Karnataka is expected to receive above-normal monsoon rains this year, prompting these precautionary measures to ensure public health and safety.

