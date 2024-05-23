Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College receive bomb threat; police reach spot

    This incident has come to light following a bomb scare at the North Block on Wednesday, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs. The threat was later declared a hoax after thorough investigations found no suspicious items.

    Delhi Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College receive bomb threat; police reach spot AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

    In a recent development, Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College, two prominent institutions under Delhi University, on Thursday (May 23) received bomb threats, triggering an immediate response from emergency services. According to the Delhi Fire Service, calls were received early in the day, prompting the deployment of fire tenders and Delhi Police personnel to the respective sites.

    This incident has come to light following a bomb scare at the North Block on Wednesday, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs. The threat was later declared a hoax after thorough investigations found no suspicious items.

    'I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal (WATCH)

    The past few weeks have seen a surge in bomb threats across various establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals. On April 30, Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat, followed by over 150 schools being targeted by threats from a Russia-based mailing service on May 1.

    The pattern continued with twenty hospitals, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and the Northern Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) office receiving threats via emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service on May 12.

    Just two days later, seven more hospitals and Tihar Jail were also threatened by emails from the same source.

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine

    The Delhi Police are actively investigating these incidents, working to trace the origins of these threatening emails and ensure the safety of the city's residents.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 6:18 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal WATCH AJR

    'I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal (WATCH)

    S Gurumurthy Column As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    S Gurumurthy's Take: As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall

    Rahul Gandhi faces heat for comparing Kejriwal & Soren's arrest with 'tribal CM' still in jail remark (WATCH) snt

    Rahul Gandhi faces heat for comparing Kejriwal & Soren's arrests with 'tribal CM' still in jail remark (WATCH)

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine AJR

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: Manushi Chhillar's HOT bikini pics go viral; actress enjoys her beach vacay RBA

    SEXY photos: Manushi Chhillar's HOT bikini pics go viral; actress enjoys her beach vacay

    Momos to Puchka-7 popular street food in Kolkata RBA EAI

    Momos to Puchka-7 popular street food in Kolkata

    Ambience Group Owner: Delhi NCR Leads Luxury Housing Market in Q1 2024 Launches

    Ambience Group Owner: Delhi NCR Leads Luxury Housing Market in Q1 2024 Launches

    Cricket T20 World Cup 2024: $20,000 per seat for India vs Pakistan game; Lalit Modi slams ICC osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: $20,000 per seat for India vs Pakistan game; Lalit Modi slams ICC

    I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal WATCH AJR

    'I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon