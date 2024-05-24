Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cyclone Remal updates: IMD issues alert for West Bengal, fishermen asked not to venture into sea from today

    The IMD predicted that Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram will likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and rain on Friday.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (May 24) issued a warning for a potential severe cyclonic storm that could impact the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh in the coming days. On Thursday, the IMD had already issued a yellow alert for several districts in West Bengal and a red alert for fishermen in the state.

    According to the IMD's bulletin, a well-marked low-pressure area over the Central Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression at 5:30 am on Friday. It is expected to move northeast and intensify into a cyclone over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning, to be named Cyclone Remal.

    "Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and intensify into a severe cyclone by the evening of May 25. Continuing its northward trajectory, it is very likely to cross the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal between Sagar Island and Khepupara around midnight on May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm," the bulletin said.

    

    From Saturday, a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) with light to moderate rain has been issued for most parts of the region. Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is expected at one or two places in East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas.

    Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for fishermen, warning of squally weather with gusty surface winds exceeding 45 kmph along and off the West Bengal coast. "Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough over the central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from Thursday and over the North Bay of Bengal from Friday evening," the IMD advised.

    The fishermen are urged not to venture into the south Bay of Bengal, the central Bay of Bengal until Saturday, and the North Bay of Bengal from Friday onwards until Monday morning. Those already at sea are advised to return to the coast immediately.

    On Thursday, Kolkata recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius, with maximum humidity reaching 98 percent and partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, light rain was observed in the northern part of Bengal.

    The IMD forecasted dry weather for Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda on Friday. However, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected to prevail across all districts of North Bengal from Sunday, potentially accompanied by heavy rain in some areas.

