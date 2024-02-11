Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays

    The Karnataka Horticulture Department has decided to permit vehicular traffic in Cubbon Park on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, following a meeting led by the Chief Secretary. The decision, effective for three months as a trial, has drawn criticism from concerned citizens advocating for maintaining the park as a car-free zone.

    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    The Karnataka Horticulture Department has announced the decision to allow vehicular traffic inside Cubbon Park on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. This decision comes after a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary, where Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth advocated for the inclusion of vehicles within the park premises.

    The order, issued on February 8, permits vehicles to enter Cubbon Park from the High Court to Siddalingaiah Circle and vice versa on a trial basis for three months. This decision marks a significant departure from the previous policy of prohibiting vehicular movement within the park on these specific days.

    While proponents of the move, including city traffic police, argue that it will enhance public convenience and ease of movement, dissenting voices have emerged from concerned citizens who advocate for maintaining Cubbon Park as a car-free zone. 

    Priya Chetty Rajgopal, founder of Heritage Want, a citizens' group dedicated to preserving Bengaluru's cultural and architectural heritage, expressed disappointment over the unilateral decision, emphasizing the importance of Cubbon Park as a sanctuary for park-goers amidst the bustling cityscape. Rajgopal questioned why Cubbon Park does not enjoy the same car-free status as Lalbagh, another prominent green space in the city.

    Divye Karde, a member of Bengaluru Skaters, highlighted the potential consequences of allowing vehicular traffic within Cubbon Park, citing concerns about air quality and the delicate ecosystem of the park. Karde also pointed out the park's significance as a haven for urban skaters, serving as an eco-friendly mode of transport within the city.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 4:42 PM IST
