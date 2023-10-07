Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka govt set to introduce electric buses to Mangaluru Airport

    The KSRTC Mangaluru Division plans to introduce electric buses connecting distant towns to Mangaluru International Airport, aiming to boost airport travel. Four electric buses will serve the airport without requiring a separate permit. Charging infrastructure will be strategically placed, and integration with airline websites is in progress. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    In the coming months, electric buses will be introduced to facilitate travel to Mangaluru International Airport. The KSRTC Mangaluru Division, grappling with losses due to low local bus traffic to the airport, is gearing up to launch electric buses connecting Kasaragod, Bhatkal, and Manipal. This initiative aims to simplify journeys for passengers from these distant towns and boost overall travel to the airport, in contrast to previous City Volvo services that struggled to attract passengers.

    It is anticipated that around four electric buses will serve the airport, and the good news is they won't necessitate a separate permit; registration will suffice, allowing for inter-state travel. To maximize the effectiveness of this service, KSRTC officials are in talks with several airline companies to integrate electric bus availability and advance booking information on their websites. This initiative will also improve transportation options for other passengers.

    Mangaluru is preparing to receive a total of 45 electric buses, with four designated to connect Mangaluru with Dharmasthala, Udupi, Kasaragod, Kundapur, and Bhatkal. Charging infrastructure for these buses will be strategically placed at Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapur, and Dharmasthala. A single full charge can power these buses for up to 200 km, with recharging taking approximately four hours. Officials are aware of the challenges involved in operating electric buses in distant towns.

    Furthermore, Mangaluru will introduce non-AC eight-pallaki buses to travel between Bengaluru, while the current non-AC buses will be redeployed to other routes. As of now, there are no plans to allocate new express buses to the Mangaluru section, with nine buses designated for the Puttur section.

    A proposal for expanding bus services along 57 different routes within the Mangaluru division has been submitted to the central office. This expansion would require 198 personnel, including drivers, operators, and technicians. If approved, it would extend bus routes from Mangaluru to Karkala, Moodbidire, and North Karnataka districts.

    Presently, there is a shortfall of 361 permanent staff, and 187 outsourced personnel have been brought in to bridge the gap. However, another deficit of 180 staff remains unresolved, with the transfer of 40 to 50 personnel still pending. Rajesh Shetty, the Mangaluru KSRTC Divisional Controller, has expressed readiness to begin work as soon as the government provides the necessary buses.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
