Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to address the worsening traffic congestion in Bengaluru by reviewing school timings and working hours for various sectors. This directive came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Samarpana Socio-Cultural Organization, an NGO concerned about the city's traffic woes.

Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit of the division bench advised convening a meeting of stakeholders, including government representatives and industrial bodies, to discuss the possibility of adjusting working hours. The aim is to alleviate traffic congestion during peak hours. The court emphasized that these stakeholders could suggest whether accelerating working hours would help reduce the volume of vehicles on the road during these congested periods.



The court also referred to a 2014 notification by the Commissioner of Police that restricted heavy vehicle entry between Sadahalli Gate and Hebbala flyover from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The judges suggested that even restricting heavy vehicles during specific hours could contribute to easing traffic congestion.

Furthermore, the court urged authorities to expedite the preparation of a project report for the metro rail line, extending the timeframe to cover the year 2023-2024.In light of Bangalore's escalating traffic issues, these measures are being considered to mitigate the challenges faced by commuters in the city.