Karnataka govt planning Green cess for western ghats conservation: What you need to know

The Karnataka government is considering imposing a new green cess on water usage to support conservation efforts in the Western Ghats, aiming to tackle environmental degradation and fund forest protection measures. Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has proposed this initiative, highlighting the critical role of the Western Ghats as the source of major rivers like the Tunga, Bhadra, Kaveri, Kabini, Hemavati, Krishna, Malaprabha, and Ghataprabha, which supply water across the state. The green cess aims to ensure these rivers’ sustainability while supporting conservation efforts in the Western Ghats.

This move comes on the heels of recent hikes in stamp duty, excise duty, and fuel taxes, coupled with an increase in property registration fees that has drawn criticism. Additionally, electricity rates have been revised across the state. With these cumulative costs affecting citizens, the new green cess could spark further discussions.



Minister Khandre’s proposal suggests adding a small green cess of around Rs 2 to 3 on monthly water bills for urban areas that rely on rivers originating from the Western Ghats. This nominal amount would be directed into a special “Kapu Nidhi” fund, dedicated exclusively to the conservation of the Western Ghats.

Outlines uses for funds

- Forest Conservation: Enhancing tree cover and reforestation within the Western Ghats region.

- Land Purchase: Buying agricultural lands from farmers in conflict-prone forest areas, allowing for the expansion of protected zones.

- Wildlife-Human Conflict: Installing railway barricades and other preventive measures to minimize encounters between wildlife and local communities.

Khandre emphasized that funds collected through this cess will be exclusively allocated to environmental efforts, aiming to foster public awareness about the importance of the Western Ghats and the vital role these forests play in Karnataka’s water security.



Why the Western Ghats?

The Western Ghats significantly influence India’s monsoon, contributing to rainfall patterns across the country and playing a critical role in water availability. By protecting this biodiversity hotspot, the government hopes to secure the future of rivers that meet Karnataka’s urban and agricultural water needs. Conservation efforts would not only benefit local flora and fauna but also strengthen water sources essential to the state’s growing population.

Khandre has directed the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Forest Department to develop a detailed proposal outlining the cess structure and conservation measures. Once finalized, the proposal will be reviewed by the state government.

