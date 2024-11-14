Karnataka govt planning Green cess for western ghats conservation: What you need to know

The Karnataka government plans to introduce a green cess on water bills to fund Western Ghats conservation. Proposed by Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre, the cess aims to protect forests, reduce wildlife conflicts, and sustain key rivers supporting the state’s water needs.

Karnataka govt planning Green cess for western ghats conservation: What you need to know vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

The Karnataka government is considering imposing a new green cess on water usage to support conservation efforts in the Western Ghats, aiming to tackle environmental degradation and fund forest protection measures. Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has proposed this initiative, highlighting the critical role of the Western Ghats as the source of major rivers like the Tunga, Bhadra, Kaveri, Kabini, Hemavati, Krishna, Malaprabha, and Ghataprabha, which supply water across the state. The green cess aims to ensure these rivers’ sustainability while supporting conservation efforts in the Western Ghats.

This move comes on the heels of recent hikes in stamp duty, excise duty, and fuel taxes, coupled with an increase in property registration fees that has drawn criticism. Additionally, electricity rates have been revised across the state. With these cumulative costs affecting citizens, the new green cess could spark further discussions.

Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Pink line finishes 90% work; full operations to begin by 2027

Minister Khandre’s proposal suggests adding a small green cess of around Rs 2 to 3 on monthly water bills for urban areas that rely on rivers originating from the Western Ghats. This nominal amount would be directed into a special “Kapu Nidhi” fund, dedicated exclusively to the conservation of the Western Ghats.

Outlines uses for funds

- Forest Conservation: Enhancing tree cover and reforestation within the Western Ghats region.
- Land Purchase: Buying agricultural lands from farmers in conflict-prone forest areas, allowing for the expansion of protected zones.
- Wildlife-Human Conflict: Installing railway barricades and other preventive measures to minimize encounters between wildlife and local communities.

Khandre emphasized that funds collected through this cess will be exclusively allocated to environmental efforts, aiming to foster public awareness about the importance of the Western Ghats and the vital role these forests play in Karnataka’s water security.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! 52-year-old goldsmith loses life after being wedged between wall and lift

Why the Western Ghats?

The Western Ghats significantly influence India’s monsoon, contributing to rainfall patterns across the country and playing a critical role in water availability. By protecting this biodiversity hotspot, the government hopes to secure the future of rivers that meet Karnataka’s urban and agricultural water needs. Conservation efforts would not only benefit local flora and fauna but also strengthen water sources essential to the state’s growing population.

Khandre has directed the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Forest Department to develop a detailed proposal outlining the cess structure and conservation measures. Once finalized, the proposal will be reviewed by the state government. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Principal assaults 5th grader for refusing to help mentally challenged son parents outraged vkp

Bengaluru: Principal assaults 5th grader for refusing to help mentally challenged son, parents outraged

Bengaluru Namma Metro Pink line 90% completed full operations to begin by 2027 vkp

Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Pink line finishes 90% work; full operations to begin by 2027

Bengaluru SHOCKER! 52-year-old goldsmith loses life after being wedged between wall and lift vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! 52-year-old goldsmith loses life after being wedged between wall and lift

Bengaluru BBMP simplifies e Khata process Here how to get it without Aadhar card read full guide vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP simplifies e-Khata process: Here's how to get it without Aadhar card

Will discuss lifting late-night ban on vehicles in Bandipur says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

'Will discuss lifting late-night ban on vehicles in Bandipur': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Recent Stories

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit anr

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE ATG

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Sonu Srinivas Gowda builds home Puneeth Rajkumar Paramathma movie inspired pillars see photos vkp

PHOTOS: Sonu Srinivas Gowda's dream home inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma'

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on

Kanguva 5 reasons to watch Suriya epic film gcw

Kanguva: 5 compelling reasons to watch Suriya’s epic film

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon