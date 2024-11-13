Bengaluru SHOCKER! 52-year-old goldsmith loses life after being wedged between wall and lift

A 52-year-old gold artisan, Lakshman Pramanik, tragically died after being crushed between an elevator door and the shaft wall in a Bengaluru building. Emergency teams struggled for an hour to free him, but he succumbed to injuries. Police are investigating for negligence.

Bengaluru: A 52-year-old gold artisan, Lakshman Pramanik, lost his life on Tuesday afternoon after becoming trapped between an elevator door and the shaft wall in a commercial building on Richmond Road. Pramanik, who hailed from West Bengal, had been working in a jewellery store within HJS Chambers, the building where the accident occurred, for the past 26 years.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. as Pramanik was attempting to enter the elevator, unaware that its doors were closing. Witnesses say the lift began to move upward while Pramanik was partially inside, causing him to be crushed between the lift and the wall of the shaft. Inside the elevator, a man and a woman watched in horror and shouted for help. The elevator came to a stop on the first floor due to the obstruction, but its doors jammed, trapping Pramanik in the shaft.



Emergency responders, including the fire brigade and a nearby doctor, rushed to the scene. Fire personnel used a gas welder to carefully open the jammed doors, a process that took over an hour. Rescuers provided oxygen to those inside and tried to keep them calm, especially the woman, who was visibly shaken by the incident. Once Pramanik was freed, he was rushed to Vydehi Hospital on Mallya Road. Sadly, he succumbed to his severe injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.

Pramanik, a resident of Cubbonpet, leaves behind his wife and two sons. Following a complaint from his family, the Ashok Nagar police have registered a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing negligence leading to death. Authorities have stated they plan to question Nissar Ahmed, the 82-year-old building owner, and Imran, the maintenance manager, regarding the incident.

