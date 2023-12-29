Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka government warned of protests if pro-Kannada activists are not released within 24 hours

    Karnataka is witnessing a surge in tensions as the arrest of 29 activists, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Narayana Gowda, during a protest demanding the installation of Kannada nameplates has ignited a verbal war between pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Nagaraj has issued a 24-hour deadline to the government, warning of widespread protests if the arrested activists are not released by the deadline.
     

    The protest centred around the demand for Kannada nameplates, took a turbulent turn with the arrest of Narayana Gowda and other pro-Kannada activists. Reports state that the police arrested the activists for pelting stones, arson, and assault during the demonstration. The government alleges that the actions of the protesters were a breach of the law, prompting the arrests.
    Also Read: Karnataka govt mandates 60:40 rule for Kannada signboards across Bengaluru, sets Feb 28 deadline

    Vatal Nagaraj, a prominent pro-Kannada activist, has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government's decision to arrest the activists. He has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of betraying the cause of Kannada, citing Siddaramaiah's previous involvement in pro-Kannada movements. Nagaraj claims that the government's actions are an attempt to suppress the voice of those fighting for Kannada rights. 

    Vatal Nagaraj issued a stern ultimatum in a press statement, giving the government 24 hours to release the detained activists, and warned of a fierce struggle across the state if they are not set free within the stipulated time. Nagaraj emphasised that the government would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the failure to release the pro-Kannada fighters. 
    Also Read: Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    CM Siddaramaiah addressed the issue during a press conference, stating the government's commitment to democracy and the constitution, underscoring the importance of peaceful protests within the bounds of the law. Siddaramaiah warned against any attempts to take the law into one's own hands, asserting that the government would not tolerate actions contrary to legal norms.

