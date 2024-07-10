Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Valmiki Corporation scam: ED arrests former minister Nagendra’s close aide in Bengaluru

    In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation's office, leading to the arrest of Harish, a close aide of former minister B. Nagendra. Harish faces allegations of pressuring officials in financial transactions, including receiving funds under suspicious circumstances. The probe also hints at larger financial irregularities and links to Minister Nagendra.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    In a significant development regarding the Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a raid at the corporation's office on Wednesday morning. The operation, focused on probing extensive financial irregularities, led to the arrest of Harish, who is identified as a close aide of former minister B. Nagendra, in connection with the allegations.

    According to ED sources, Harish was apprehended following allegations of his involvement in pressuring officials during financial transactions at the Valmiki Development Corporation. It is alleged that transactions were conducted under duress on behalf of the minister. Additionally, Harish is accused of receiving funds from Satyanarayan Varma of Hyderabad, including a substantial amount from Padmanabha in mid-April.

    ED conducts raids in Bengaluru over Valmiki corporation scam, including ex-Minister Nagendra’s house

    Padmanabha, an official at the Valmiki Corporation, reportedly testified to providing these funds to Harish. The Bengaluru allegedly took place at the Srinidhi Sagar Hotel near the BBMP office in Bangalore. Furthermore, suspicions have arisen regarding Hawala transactions and the receipt of gold biscuits amounting to a business worth between 50 to 60 crore rupees linked to Minister Nagendra.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
