    'Why did CM Siddaramaiah not prevent scam in Valmiki corporation?': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for failing to prevent fund misuse, despite supporting social justice. She condemned the transfer of funds meant for Scheduled Castes to private accounts and his absence from the Niti Aayog meeting. Sitharaman dismissed allegations of misusing investigative agencies, urging better governance.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has questioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on why he failed to prevent illegal activities, despite his claims of supporting social justice. Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office, Sitharaman criticized the transfer of funds meant for the development of Scheduled Castes from government accounts to private accounts. "Instead of complaining now, why didn't they catch the culprits red-handed and take action?" she asked.

    Sitharaman pointed out that Siddaramaiah had called for her resignation, blaming bank officials for the scandal. "They use such colourful words to mislead people rather than focus on good governance," she said. Siddaramaiah had previously denied any illegality in the Valmiki Corporation case, despite admitting to a scam involving 89 crores. "They are trying to shirk responsibility and blame others," Sitharaman added. She emphasized that there would be no protection for bank officials involved in illegal activities.

    NITI Aayog: Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses, PIB debunks CM Mamata Banerjee's 'mic off' allegation

    CM remains absent for NITI Aayog meeting

    Sitharaman also expressed regret over Siddaramaiah's absence from the Niti Aayog meeting, describing it as a missed opportunity. "The Niti Aayog meeting is an important platform to present the state's demands and ideas," she said. "It's not right to claim that the central government isn't listening when such opportunities are not utilized." She urged all state leaders, especially from opposition parties, to attend these crucial meetings.

    'Cannot name every state in Budget': FM Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Opposition

    Allegations of misusing investigative agencies

    Addressing allegations of misusing investigative agencies to topple the government, Sitharaman dismissed the claims. "They said the same thing before the elections and are repeating it now," she stated. "How can you not act when there is an illegal transaction?" She asserted that the investigative agencies are independent and that any wrongdoings, even by their ministers, would be exposed. "The Congress government is more focused on tokenism than development. Mismanagement of funds is ruining the system," Sitharaman concluded. "We cannot follow such poor plans and policies."

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
