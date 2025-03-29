user
Best budget cars for first-time buyers in India – Top 5 picks!

In the country, low-priced cars have always been in demand. People from middle-class and poor families in India want to buy a good car at a budget price for their homes. For such people, let's learn about low-priced budget cars in this post.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

This car has a mileage of 35 - 43 km/liter and a 216 cc engine

Baja Qute's ex-showroom price in Chennai

Get the ex-showroom car price of Bajaj Qute in Chennai. The on-road price of a car includes the ex-showroom price of the car in the city, road tax, insurance and handling charges, etc. The ex-showroom price of this car in Chennai is ₹3,61,000. This car has a mileage of 35 - 43 km/liter and a 216 cc engine.


In second place is the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Among the country's affordable cars, Maruti Suzuki's Alto K10 is very popular. This car gives a mileage of 24.39 - 24.9 km/liter and has a 998 cc engine, and the ex-showroom price of this car starts from ₹3.99 lakh (Top 5 Budget Cars).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In third place is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. This car has a mileage of 24.12 - 25.3 km/liter and has a 998 cc engine. The ex-showroom price of this car starts from ₹4.26 lakh (Top 5 Low Budget Cars).

This Renault model is very economical

Renault Kwid

In the list of economical cars in India, the Renault Kwid is in fourth place. This car has a mileage of 21 - 22 km/liter and has a 999 cc engine. The ex-showroom price of this model starts from ₹4.69 lakh (Cheapest Cars in India).

Finally, the Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

In this list, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is an indispensable budget car. It is an excellent model. This will be a great choice for those who want to buy a car at a low price. The ex-showroom price of this model starts from ₹4.99 lakh (Affordable Cars for New Drivers). This car gives a mileage of 26 km.

