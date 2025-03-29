Best budget cars for first-time buyers in India – Top 5 picks!

Read Full Gallery

In the country, low-priced cars have always been in demand. People from middle-class and poor families in India want to buy a good car at a budget price for their homes. For such people, let's learn about low-priced budget cars in this post.

Baja Qute's ex-showroom price in Chennai Get the ex-showroom car price of Bajaj Qute in Chennai. The on-road price of a car includes the ex-showroom price of the car in the city, road tax, insurance and handling charges, etc. The ex-showroom price of this car in Chennai is ₹3,61,000. This car has a mileage of 35 - 43 km/liter and a 216 cc engine.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Among the country's affordable cars, Maruti Suzuki's Alto K10 is very popular. This car gives a mileage of 24.39 - 24.9 km/liter and has a 998 cc engine, and the ex-showroom price of this car starts from ₹3.99 lakh (Top 5 Budget Cars).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso In third place is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. This car has a mileage of 24.12 - 25.3 km/liter and has a 998 cc engine. The ex-showroom price of this car starts from ₹4.26 lakh (Top 5 Low Budget Cars).

Renault Kwid In the list of economical cars in India, the Renault Kwid is in fourth place. This car has a mileage of 21 - 22 km/liter and has a 999 cc engine. The ex-showroom price of this model starts from ₹4.69 lakh (Cheapest Cars in India).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio In this list, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is an indispensable budget car. It is an excellent model. This will be a great choice for those who want to buy a car at a low price. The ex-showroom price of this model starts from ₹4.99 lakh (Affordable Cars for New Drivers). This car gives a mileage of 26 km.

