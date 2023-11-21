Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details

    Star Air is set to launch flights from Shimoga's Kuvempu Airport to Goa, Hyderabad, and Tirupati four days a week, subsidized by the government at ₹1,999. This move expands connectivity after the airport's inauguration by PM Narendra Modi. IndiGo already operates the Shimoga-Bangalore route, with plans for more connections, potentially including Delhi.

    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Flight services are set to take off from Shimoga's Kuvempu Airport, with Star Air joining IndiGo in expanding connectivity. Star Air is gearing up to launch flights from Shimoga to Goa, Hyderabad, and Tirupati four days a week, starting this Tuesday. The move aims to broaden accessibility and boost travel options for residents in the region.

    MP BY Raghavendra encouraged the public to make use of this new travel facility, emphasizing its benefits. Under the Udan scheme, the central government will subsidize flights to these three destinations, offering economy-class tickets at a cost of ₹1,999. These subsidised tickets can be booked in advance.

    Karnataka: Controversy arises over use of Hindi language on signboard at newly-inaugurated Shivamogga airport

    Shimoga Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, initially commenced flights to Bengaluru from August 31. Now, the addition of flights to Hyderabad and Tirupati will further extend the airport's connectivity. Flights to Hyderabad and Tirupati are scheduled for four days a week, enabling travellers to plan their trips accordingly.

    The flight schedule details reveal that the Shimoga-Goa route will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flights departing from Shimoga at specific times will arrive at their respective destinations, facilitating convenient travel times for passengers.

    Karnataka: Talaguppa-Hubli railway route demarcation, check passing districts

    The Shimoga-Hyderabad route will provide morning and late afternoon flights, enhancing flexibility for travellers commuting between the two cities. Similarly, the Shimoga-Tirupati route will cater to passengers with two flights on specified days, enabling swift travel options.

    IndiGo is already servicing the Shimoga-Bengaluru route, and there are plans to expand further connectivity to various parts of the state, including a potential link to Delhi

