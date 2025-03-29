user
user icon

Maharani Gayatri Devi to Indira Raje: Top 10 most beautiful princesses of India

Most beautiful princess in India: Learn about some of India's most beautiful queens. Their beauty and royal lifestyle have captivated people

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Maharani Gayatri Devi

Maharani Gayatri Devi was the Maharani of Jaipur. She is known for her beauty and grace. She was considered one of the most beautiful women in the world

article_image2

Indira Raje of Baroda

An extremely beautiful princess, Indira Raje went against royal protocol and later became the Maharani of Cooch Behar. She is known for her grace


article_image3

Sita Devi of Baroda

Sita Devi was famous for her glamorous lifestyle and beauty. She married Maharaja Pratap Singh Gaekwad of Baroda and lived a luxurious life

article_image4

Sita Devi, the Queen of Kapurthala

Sita Devi, the Queen of Kapurthala, is considered one of the most glamorous royals in India. She was known for her beauty and fashion sense

article_image5

Princess Niloufer of Hyderabad

An extraordinary beauty who was also a champion of women's rights, Niloufer was known for her philanthropic efforts and glamorous personality

article_image6

Princess Diya Kumari

The daughter of the late Maharaja of Jaipur, she is known for her beauty and her efforts to maintain her family's royal heritage

article_image7

Maharani Padmini Devi

The wife of Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh of Jaipur, she was known for her grace and contribution to society, continuing the legacy of royal philanthropy

article_image8

Princess Mriganka Singh

A modern princess of Jammu and Kashmir, she is known for her beauty and work in fashion and luxury branding, as well as advocating for children

article_image9

Princess Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari is a popular Bollywood actress. She belongs to the Nizam family of Hyderabad. She is famous for her beauty

article_image10

Princess Mohena Kumari

TV actress Mohena Kumari belongs to the royal family of Rewa in the state of Madhya Pradesh. She is married to businessman Suyesh Rawat

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Siachen's New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL's Tumkur shk

Siachen’s New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL’s Tumkur

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators anr

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan anr

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Chhattisgarh: Security forces neutralise 16 Naxalites in Sukma encounter, 2 jawans injured march 29 2025 anr

Chhattisgarh: Security forces neutralise 16 Naxalites in Sukma encounter, 2 jawans injured

Egg seller and juice vendor get notices for GST dues worth 7.5 crores, left shocked shk

Egg seller and juice vendor get notices for GST dues worth Rs 7.5 crore, left shocked

Recent Stories

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless NTI

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless

Authentic Homemade Baklava Recipe Perfect for Eid Celebration sri

Baklava Sweet Recipe for Eid: A Melt-in-Your-Mouth Treat

Ex--Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest HRD

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

UAE Gold Rate on March 29 2025: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 29: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability here is when you can buy it gcw

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here’s when you can buy it!

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon