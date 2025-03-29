Maharani Gayatri Devi to Indira Raje: Top 10 most beautiful princesses of India
Most beautiful princess in India: Learn about some of India's most beautiful queens. Their beauty and royal lifestyle have captivated people
Maharani Gayatri Devi
Maharani Gayatri Devi was the Maharani of Jaipur. She is known for her beauty and grace. She was considered one of the most beautiful women in the world
Indira Raje of Baroda
An extremely beautiful princess, Indira Raje went against royal protocol and later became the Maharani of Cooch Behar. She is known for her grace
Sita Devi of Baroda
Sita Devi was famous for her glamorous lifestyle and beauty. She married Maharaja Pratap Singh Gaekwad of Baroda and lived a luxurious life
Sita Devi, the Queen of Kapurthala
Sita Devi, the Queen of Kapurthala, is considered one of the most glamorous royals in India. She was known for her beauty and fashion sense
Princess Niloufer of Hyderabad
An extraordinary beauty who was also a champion of women's rights, Niloufer was known for her philanthropic efforts and glamorous personality
Princess Diya Kumari
The daughter of the late Maharaja of Jaipur, she is known for her beauty and her efforts to maintain her family's royal heritage
Maharani Padmini Devi
The wife of Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh of Jaipur, she was known for her grace and contribution to society, continuing the legacy of royal philanthropy
Princess Mriganka Singh
A modern princess of Jammu and Kashmir, she is known for her beauty and work in fashion and luxury branding, as well as advocating for children
Princess Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari is a popular Bollywood actress. She belongs to the Nizam family of Hyderabad. She is famous for her beauty
Princess Mohena Kumari
TV actress Mohena Kumari belongs to the royal family of Rewa in the state of Madhya Pradesh. She is married to businessman Suyesh Rawat