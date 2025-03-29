Maharani Gayatri Devi to Indira Raje: Top 10 most beautiful princesses of India

Read Full Gallery

Most beautiful princess in India: Learn about some of India's most beautiful queens. Their beauty and royal lifestyle have captivated people

Maharani Gayatri Devi

Maharani Gayatri Devi was the Maharani of Jaipur. She is known for her beauty and grace. She was considered one of the most beautiful women in the world

Indira Raje of Baroda

An extremely beautiful princess, Indira Raje went against royal protocol and later became the Maharani of Cooch Behar. She is known for her grace

Sita Devi of Baroda

Sita Devi was famous for her glamorous lifestyle and beauty. She married Maharaja Pratap Singh Gaekwad of Baroda and lived a luxurious life

Sita Devi, the Queen of Kapurthala

Sita Devi, the Queen of Kapurthala, is considered one of the most glamorous royals in India. She was known for her beauty and fashion sense

Princess Niloufer of Hyderabad

An extraordinary beauty who was also a champion of women's rights, Niloufer was known for her philanthropic efforts and glamorous personality

Princess Diya Kumari

The daughter of the late Maharaja of Jaipur, she is known for her beauty and her efforts to maintain her family's royal heritage

Maharani Padmini Devi

The wife of Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh of Jaipur, she was known for her grace and contribution to society, continuing the legacy of royal philanthropy

Princess Mriganka Singh

A modern princess of Jammu and Kashmir, she is known for her beauty and work in fashion and luxury branding, as well as advocating for children

Princess Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari is a popular Bollywood actress. She belongs to the Nizam family of Hyderabad. She is famous for her beauty

Princess Mohena Kumari

TV actress Mohena Kumari belongs to the royal family of Rewa in the state of Madhya Pradesh. She is married to businessman Suyesh Rawat

