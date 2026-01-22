Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot stunned the state Assembly by ending his joint session speech in a single line and leaving without reading government programmes, sparking political uproar.

The joint session of the Karnataka State Legislature witnessed an unprecedented and dramatic turn of events today. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to deliver the customary address to the joint session as per constitutional norms, shocked lawmakers by concluding his speech in a single line and abruptly leaving the House. The unexpected move left both the ruling and opposition parties scrambling to react and raised questions about a potential rift between Raj Bhavan and the state government.

Unexpected Development in the House

As the session commenced, it was widely anticipated that Governor Gehlot would deliver a detailed speech highlighting the achievements of the state government over the past year.

Contrary to expectations, the Governor addressed the House with only one line: “My government's social work will continue. Happy New Year to all.”

Without reading out the prepared list of government initiatives, he promptly exited the chamber, leaving legislators stunned.

Congress Leaders Attempt to Confront

The abrupt departure sparked immediate outrage among Congress leaders and MLAs. Several members of the ruling party attempted to stop the Governor and express their displeasure at his decision to skip the official address. Lawmakers shouted slogans in protest, creating a chaotic atmosphere in the assembly. The unexpected interruption marked a rare moment of discord in a setting traditionally reserved for ceremonial proceedings.

A Sign of a Constitutional Strain?

Conventionally, the Governor delivers the speech prepared by the state government, a formality that underscores the constitutional framework of state governance. Today’s incident, however, is being interpreted by political observers as indicative of a growing cold war between Raj Bhavan and the state administration. The Governor’s departure without acknowledging the government’s programmes has sparked a war of words between the ruling party and the opposition, making it a hot topic in Karnataka’s political discourse.