Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the assembly, refusing to read the government's speech, citing inaccuracies. CM MK Stalin condemned the act as a constitutional breach, while the Raj Bhavan detailed its reasons for the walkout.

Tamil Nadu assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday, the inaugural day of the first session of the year, with the Governor RN Ravi declining to read out the text prepared by the DMK government due to "inaccuracies" in it and "walking out" of the assembly.

Stalin slams Governor's 'unbecoming' act, moots constitutional change

Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the assembly later that the Governor had "once again disregarded constitutional provisions and long-standing legislative traditions" and that DMK would talk with like-minded political parties to seek a constitutional amendment in Parliament to dispense with the Governor's Address procedure if such violations persist. He said the dignity of the Assembly must be protected at all costs.

"The Governor has once again disregarded constitutional provisions and long-standing legislative traditions. The Governor's Address is drafted by the elected State government and must be read in full, without omissions or personal interpretations by the Governor. The Constitution does not provide any scope for the Governor to alter, delete, or add personal views to the address prepared by the State government," the Chief Minister said.

He said "such conduct demeaned the century-old democratic traditions" and stature of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which represents the will and emotions of over eight crore people of the State.

"Rather than merely saying he went out, it would be appropriate to say that he walked out. The Governor's action is unbecoming of the office he holds," he said.

"The DMK would take the initiative, along with like-minded political parties across India, to seek a constitutional amendment in Parliament to dispense with the Governor's Address procedure if such violations persist," he added.

The assembly adopted a resolution which said that the House does not accept the act of the Governor leaving the Assembly "without reading the Governor's Address that was duly prepared and forwarded by the Government of Tamil Nadu in accordance with established procedure".

"This House deems that the English version of the Governor's Address, which was sent to the Governor and uploaded on the computers placed on the desks of the Members of the Legislative Assembly, has been read by the Governor. Accordingly, the same may be recorded in the proceedings of the House," it said.

In his remarks, Stalin said "it is deeply regrettable" that the Governor "has once again acted today in the same manner as before".

He said a Governor is expected to be concerned about the welfare of the State, interested in the progress of the people, and committed to speaking the truth. He is expected to cooperate with the decisions of a government that has been elected with overwhelming popular support and a clear majority.

"That is what the Constitution expects from the holder of this office. But our Governor is acting contrary to this expectation," Stalin said.

He accused the Governor of attempting to paralyse the State administration and alleged that he is indulging in political speeches and spreading slander on public platforms.

"That may be considered his personal choice. However, it is unacceptable for him to attempt such actions within this House as well. We have a duty to follow the path laid down by our predecessors who safeguarded the dignity of this Assembly, which has completed a hundred years and continues to function with order and distinction. As I bear the primary responsibility of protecting the dignity of this historic House, I seek permission, with the consent of the Hon'ble Speaker, to move the following resolution by relaxing Rule 17 of the Assembly Rules," he said.

Earlier today, the Governor demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil Anthem, and when Speaker Appavu refused, the Governor walked out without reading the opening address.

Raj Bhavan lists 'misleading statements' in govt speech

Lok Bhavan, the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, released a detailed press release explaining why Governor RN Ravi walked out of the state assembly before delivering his inaugural address. The Governor's office elaborated on the reasons for his decision. It stated that the speech contained numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements while ignoring crucial issues affecting the people.

On investments and women's safety

Claims of over Rs 12 lakh crore in investments were described as inaccurate, with many MOUs still on paper, and Tamil Nadu's foreign investment ranking having dropped from fourth to sixth among Indian states. The release pointed to the sharp rise in crimes against women, including a 55% increase in POCSO rapes and a 33% rise in sexual molestation, as well as widespread narcotics and drug abuse among youth linked to over 2,000 suicides annually, all of which were unaddressed. Other concerns highlighted included nearly 20,000 suicides in the state in one year, declining education standards with over 50% faculty vacancies, defunct village panchayats, temples without boards of trustees, and MSME sectors facing operational challenges. The release also noted widespread employee discontent across sectors. The factors cited by the Governor included his microphone being "repeatedly switched off" and he having been "not allowed to speak".

"The speech contains numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements. Several crucial issues troubling the people are ignored. Claim that the state attracted huge investments to the tune of over 12 lakh crores is far from the truth. Many of the MOUs with prospective investors remain only on paper. Actual investment is hardly a fraction of it. Investment data show that Tamil Nadu is becoming less attractive for investors. Until four years ago Tamil Nadu, among the states, was the fourth largest recipient of foreign direct investment. Today it is struggling to remain at the Sixth. Women safety issue is totally ignored though there is alarming increase of over 55% incidents of POCSO Rapes and over 33% increase in incidents of sexual molestation of women," the release said.

On social issues and crime

It said that the rampant prevalence of Narcotics and Drugs and sharp increase in Drug abuse cases among youth, including school students, is a very serious concern. "Over 2000 (two thousand) mostly youth committed suicide in one year due to drug abuse. It is seriously jeopardising our future. It is casually bypassed. Atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women is sharply increasing. However; it is totally bypassed. About 20,000 people in our state committed suicide in one year- almost 65 suicides everyday. Nowhere else in the country the situation is so alarming. Tamil Nadu is being referred as the Suicide Capital of India. Yet it does not seem to concern the government. It is bypassed," the release added.

On education, temples, and economy

It said there is a steady decline in standards of education and widespread mismanagement in educational institutions adversely affecting the future of our youth. "More than 50 % faculty positions are vacant for years and guest faculties are restive all over. Several thousand temples in the state are without Board of Trustees and are directly administered by the state government. Millions and millions of devotees are deeply hurt and frustrated with the mismanagement of temples...MSME sectors are under huge stress due to visible and invisible costs of running the industry. There is widespread discontentment among lower rung employees in almost all sectors. They are restive and frustrated. No mention of ways to address their genuine grievances. National Anthem is yet again insulted and the Fundamental Constitutional Duty disregarded," the release said.