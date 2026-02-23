Bengaluru is set to get relief from Mysuru Road traffic as a new 1.5-km link road connecting Deepanjali Nagar junction to NICE Road opens soon. The project is expected to reduce travel time, improve connectivity and ease congestion across key routes.

Bengaluru commuters who regularly battle heavy congestion on Mysuru Road may soon have reason to cheer. A new 1.5-kilometre link road connecting Deepanjali Nagar junction to NICE Road is set to open shortly, offering a more direct and convenient route for motorists. The much-awaited infrastructure upgrade is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity for vehicles heading towards both the Outer Ring Road and the NICE Expressway.

A Smoother, Faster Ride

Ashok Kheny, head of NICE, shared a video of the newly constructed stretch, illuminated and ready for use.

Announcing the development, he said, “Bengalureans, your long wait is finally coming to an end. A part of our city’s well-equipped NICE Road network will soon be open for public use. This new road connecting Deepanjali Nagar junction to the NICE Expressway will make your journey smoother, faster and more comfortable.”

The link road is expected to streamline movement for daily commuters and reduce dependence on congested inner-city routes.

Relief from Traffic Jams

Once operational, the new link road will allow motorists to access Mysuru Road, Magadi Road and Tumakuru Road more easily via the Outer Ring Road and NICE Road. This is expected to help commuters avoid multiple traffic signals and bottlenecks that currently slow down movement along the stretch.

At present, vehicles travelling from Deepanjali Nagar must proceed towards Nayandahalli junction, take a left turn and then access NICE Road through the Ring Road. The new link road will provide direct connectivity from Deepanjali Nagar junction, thereby reducing both distance and travel time.

However, some residents have expressed concern that the congestion currently witnessed at Nayandahalli junction could shift to Deepanjali Nagar junction once the new route becomes operational. Authorities are expected to monitor traffic patterns and take necessary measures to manage the flow effectively.