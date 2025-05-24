The Karnataka government has officially renamed Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South District to improve administrative efficiency. The change takes effect immediately, impacting all records, signage, and official documents.

Bengaluru: The state government has taken a significant step by officially renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South District, effective from midnight. An official notification has been issued to formalise this change.

This renaming aims to facilitate the division and expansion of the state capital, Bengaluru. Considering Bengaluru's growing population, rapid urbanisation, and administrative challenges, the decision was made to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South District.

The new name will be implemented immediately across all government records, signboards, nominations, and official documents. All relevant departments have been duly notified.

The taluks that previously belonged to Ramanagara district – Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kanakapura, Magadi, and Herohalli, will now come under Bengaluru South District. The state government has assured that this name change will not disrupt the public’s routine interactions with government offices.

The government's objectives behind this decision are to improve administration, ensure efficient delivery of essential services, and facilitate smooth management of public services.

Bengaluru South District in three languages

The government has specified the name Bengaluru South District in three official languages of India. In English, it is Bengaluru South District; in Kannada, it is 'ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ'; and in Devanagari script, it is 'बेंगलूरु दक्षिण जिला'. Orders have been issued to update boards and records throughout the former Ramanagara district to reflect the new name.

Ramanagara district named in 2007

Ramanagara district was established in 2007 during the JD(S) coalition government's tenure, led by then-Chief Minister and current Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The district was formed by merging the taluks of Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Channapatna, Magadi, and Herohalli, which were previously part of Bengaluru Rural district. Significant funds were allocated to develop Ramanagara as the district headquarters, with the construction of administrative offices, police stations, hospitals, and other government facilities.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar renamed Ramanagara as Bengaluru South District for political and administrative purposes. However, Ramanagara continues to serve as the district headquarters.

The renaming has met with opposition from JD(S) and the BJP. JD(S) expressed its outrage on social media, opposing the decision to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South District.