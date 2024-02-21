Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    In a progressive move towards efficient traffic management and timely resolution of cases, Karnataka's State Training, Traffic, and Road Safety Department has pioneered a novel system allowing motorists to attend hearings and pay fines for drunk driving offences through online video conferencing. This approach aims to streamline the legal process, saving time for both the authorities and the offenders while ensuring swift justice.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    Under the traditional system, individuals caught driving under the influence would typically have their vehicles impounded by traffic police, initiating a legal process under the Motor Vehicle Act. Subsequently, offenders were required to appear in court, often necessitating the hiring of legal representation, personal attendance at hearings, and manual payment of fines. 
    This process not only consumed significant time and resources but also contributed to delays in case resolution. The new system, initially piloted in Mysuru and Belgaum Municipal Corporation areas, seeks to address these inefficiencies by leveraging technology to facilitate remote hearings and online fine payments. The system will expand across other metropolitan corporations and districts in the state after a successful trial period. Key to the process is the utilisation of mobile communication to notify offenders of their scheduled hearing via SMS.

    Upon receipt of this message, individuals can access a provided link to view details of the hearing date and time. Offenders join the hearing via video conference at the appointed hour, where they present their case and pay fines as determined by the presiding judge. Online payment options further expedite the process, allowing for the immediate settlement of fines. 

    This digital transformation not only eliminates the need for physical court appearances but also reduces the burden on legal resources and infrastructure. By enabling remote participation, the system accommodates people's busy schedules while promoting efficiency in case resolution.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 4:04 PM IST
