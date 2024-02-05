Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka government launches 100 Aswhamedha classic buses for public transport: check key features

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Ashwamedha Classic Buses in Bengaluru, launching 100 of the 800 buses. With a focus on safety and comfort, the buses feature point-to-point express operation, spacious seating, enhanced visibility, and advanced safety measures. The government emphasizes women's safety with panic buttons.  

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Ashwamedha Classic Buses at a grand ceremony held at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The inauguration marked the launch of 100 out of the 800 buses that will soon be operational across the state.

    The unveiling ceremony took place on the majestic Grand Steps of Vidhana Soudha at 10 AM, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah personally drove one of the newly introduced buses. These state-of-the-art vehicles are set to revolutionize public commuting, boasting several features that prioritize passenger comfort, safety, and convenience.

    Karnataka: KSRTC unveils cargo services named 'Namma Cargo', Set to hit the roads from December 23

    Special features:

    1. Point-to-Point Express Operation: The buses are designed for efficient point-to-point express transportation.

    2. Impressive Height: Standing tall at 3.4 meters, these buses provide a commanding presence on the road.

    3. Spacious Seating: With over 50 seats, the buses offer a comfortable journey with high-quality cushioning and recliners. Each seat is equipped with a magazine and a water pouch.

    4. Enhanced Visibility: The wider front and rear glass, along with a wide passenger window frame, ensure a panoramic view for passengers.

    5. Innovative Design Features: Two rows of grab rails on the ceiling, LED route boards, ad-type hand grips, F.R.P. Dash Board, and ceiling LED script lights contribute to a modern and aesthetically pleasing interior.

    6. Advanced Safety Measures: The buses are equipped with a rare camera, panic buttons, and GPS, ensuring the safety of passengers. The adoption of Electronic Vehicle Stability Control (EVSC) and compliance with BS-6OBD 2 standards further enhance safety.

    7. Technological Integration: Installation of vehicle tracking equipment and LED signboards, along with mobile phone charging facilities, cater to the evolving needs of modern commuters.

    Karnataka: KSRTC to soon introduce cashless travel; buy tickets through UPI

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, driving the new Ashwamedha buses on the Vidhana Soudha Grand Steps, emphasized the government's commitment to women's safety. The buses are equipped with panic buttons and other safety features, addressing concerns related to women's security during transit.

    The Ashwamedha buses, with a height of 3.42 meters, rare cameras, GPS, panic buttons, LED signboards, and ample luggage space, are set to redefine public transportation standards in Karnataka. The remaining 700 buses will be rolled out across the state after the Chief Minister's symbolic drive.

    After the inauguration, the CM announced a significant boost to the state's transportation network, revealing plans to add a thousand new buses to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Today marks the initial release of 100 buses, addressing the setback of 3800 buses halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. He proudly highlighted the addition of 5800 buses this year under his government's tenure, emphasizing a commitment to improved public transportation. 

    Siddaramaiah also celebrated the success of the Shakti Yojana, benefiting 146 crore female school students. Responding to opposition criticism, he defended the government's inclusive approach, providing free travel for individuals of all backgrounds and religions. 

