The Karnataka government has banned fried and processed snacks at official meetings and events, mandating a shift to healthy, millet-based foods. The advisory promotes nutritious eating, with low-oil, low-sugar options across departments.

In a significant move to promote healthier lifestyles, the Karnataka government has decided to eliminate unhealthy snacks from all official meetings, events and government office canteens. The Health Department has issued a comprehensive advisory directing all departments to replace processed and deep-fried food items with nutritious alternatives. The directive reflects the state’s broader commitment to improving public health standards and encouraging better eating habits within government institutions.

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All departments have been instructed to strictly implement the new guidelines. The order has already been approved and made mandatory for events held at Arogyasoudha, the headquarters of the Health Department, signalling the government’s intent to lead by example.

Healthy Snacks For Meetings And Tea Breaks

The revised menu focuses on light, wholesome and nutrient-rich options. Snacks served during indoor meetings and tea breaks must be millet-based, low in oil and sugar, and high in fibre. The use of additives such as ajinomoto has been strictly prohibited.

Attendees can expect a variety of healthier choices, including fresh-cut fruits and vegetable salads, as well as sprouted pulses. Other permitted items include boiled beans, peas and corn. Unsalted roasted nuts such as almonds, walnuts and peanuts, along with seeds like pumpkin, sunflower, safflower and flax, are also encouraged.

Beverage options will include low-fat, low-sugar drinks, along with healthier alternatives such as green tea and buttermilk.

Revised Menu For Official Events And Exhibitions

For larger official events and exhibitions, millet-based dishes have been made compulsory. In cases where non-vegetarian food is served, it must be thoroughly cooked to ensure safety and hygiene.

White rice will be replaced with brown rice, and menus must include vegetable salads, sprouted pulses, fresh fruits or low-sugar fruit juices to enhance nutritional value.

Focus On Safe And Sustainable Water Practices

The advisory also outlines changes in water service. Only locally processed or boiled drinking water will be provided, and it must be served in glass bottles, reinforcing both health and sustainability standards.